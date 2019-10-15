Densitron and Sonifex announce audio and video display development collaboration

Kent, UK, 15 October 2019 – Densitron, a creator of HMI technologies, Broadcast intelligent display solutions, and a global leader in display, monitor, and embedded computing solutions and Sonifex, which manufactures broadcast audio equipment for radio, TV, and telecommunications, have announced a joint technical development initiative designed to tightly integrate Sonifex audio displays with a number of flagship Densitron reference monitors.



Densitron Managing Director, Simon Jones said, “Sonifex is highly regarded for the quality of its audio reference monitors, audio distribution, and audio interfaces. We are equally regarded for our display technologies, it makes perfect sense to explore and develop ways that the two can integrate to the benefit of users worldwide.”

Densitron’s smartphone-like clarity and in-plane switching (IPS) technology is being modified to integrate with a new range of Sonifex devices soon to be unveiled.

However, Sonifex’s new Dante® AVN-CU2 and AVN-CU4 commentary units as well as its AVN multi-channel audio mix engines already now use Densitron colour LCD displays.

Sonifex CEO Marcus Brooke said, “We always actively seek opportunities to provide additional benefits to our customers and are particularly excited about sharing our latest audio interface and commentary unit developments with similar enhancements from Densitron. The integration of our respective technologies are significant value-adds to both product ranges.”

About Densitron

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interaction) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. In 2019, Densitron acquired the Intelligent Display System (IDS) product and brand from IPE Technologies. IDS is readily integrated into Densitron’s control surfaces and offers a fully scalable, network-based display and control system, which is a logical and seamless complement to Densitron’s existing product range. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com

About Sonifex

This year Sonifex celebrates 50 years as a UK manufacturer of high quality audio equipment for broadcast radio & broadcast TV, AV integration & installed sound. The focus this year is on the launch of the new Sonifex AVN range of DIO Audiophile and Multi-Channel Dante® Audio Interfaces and their new Dante based commentary units. More information can be found at www.sonifex.com