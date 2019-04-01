Densitron Becomes SMPTE Silver Sustaining Member

Kent, UK, 1 April 2019 – Densitron, a creator of HMI technologies and global leader in display, monitor and embedded computing solutions, has announced it is a Silver Sustaining member of SMPTE®, the organisation that is defining the future of storytelling. The move underlines Densitron’s commitment to open standards-based broadcast applications.

The mission of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers®, or SMPTE, is to enable the technical framework that allows the global professional community to make and distribute media and to drive the quality and evolution of motion pictures and television. As a global volunteer-driven society of technologists, developers, and creatives, SMPTE is engaged in driving the quality and evolution of motion pictures, television, and professional media. The Society sets industry standards that help businesses maximise their markets more cost-effectively, provides relevant education that supports members' career growth, and fosters an engaged and diverse membership community.

Densitron is a world leader in the design and manufacture of professional touch-based Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions for sectors including broadcast, test & measurement, digital signage and gaming. It has more than 48 years of display and opto-electronic experience and a highly skilled team of design and development engineers who help clients overcome any technical challenges that arise during their product conceptualisation, design, manufacture or installation. Its UReady family with in-built Projected Capacitive Touch is fast becoming the defacto standard for high-resolution display in exacting broadcast engineering environments.

“By providing structure, organisation, and interoperability, SMPTE has assisted in advancing the motion-imaging industry through all of the major transitions, from the shift from analogue to digital formats, the transition to high-definition TV and, currently, the adoption of the SMPTE ST 2110 suite for video over IP,” said Martyn Gates, Global Product Director, Densitron. “The impact goes beyond just replacing serial digital interface to the concept of having the flexibility to come up with a whole new set of applications based on, and leveraged off, information technology, protocols and infrastructure. Densitron is proud to align ourselves with SMPTE and its goals and to continue to innovate the highest quality open, standards-based solutions for the broadcast industry.”