Densitron Demonstrates Leadership in Advanced Displays, Control and Broadcast Interface Solutions

NAB 2019, Las Vegas, 8 - 11 April 2019 – Introducing its innovative optical products and solutions to the global broadcast market, Densitron, (booth N4515) a creator of display technology and a global leader in visual control and embedded computing solutions, will be demonstrating its strategic commitment to the broadcast industry. Its stand will highlight a rich selection of new displays with exceptionally high resolution, contrast and brightness, featuring some of the most advanced touchscreen technology available.

The company will also spotlight its continuing technical alliance with IPE Technologies, designer and provider of software solutions to major global broadcasters.

Display innovation from Densitron

The portfolio of new products launching in Las Vegas from Densitron includes new UReady USB rack-mounted solutions in 1U and 2U configuration. Specifically designed to meet broadcast demands in operational environments, portable production units, studios, OB vehicles and control rooms, these exceptional units offer easy to mount housing, plug-and-play connectivity, Windows and Linux OS support and a 1440x240 (1U) 2880 x 240 (2U) resolution.

There are NAB debuts for two new 1080p resolution IPS displays. Optical bonded with Projective Capacitive Touch, and with HDMI and USBC interface options, the displays are available in 7” and 10.1” versions and, as with all Densitron products, are designed to be easy for customers to implement into their high-end applications.

For control systems, picture editing and signal monitoring the 2U All Screen Design Display is a new touchscreen with 1920 x 285 resolution, an all-round viewing angle and 24-bit colour depth. DVI, DP and VGA inputs are available.

Another NAB show launch is a 21.5” 2K Display. This touchscreen features a wide viewing angle for integration with audio and video mixing consoles.

Features such as mechanical touch buttons – integrated with PCT touch technology – will be demonstrated at the show. The mechanical touch buttons give users the ability to design dynamic button interfaces for any display modules.

Also showcased at NAB are a comprehensive range of Panoramic Displays. These space saving, lightweight, plug and play displays marry sleek industrial designs with high resolution specification. Available in 15.1”, 16.4”, 19.1” and brand new 28.5” sizes.

Densitron’s in-house designed, fanless x86 PC systems offer high performance in a quiet control room environment. Engineered by the Quixant group who is part of AMD’s elite partner program, deliver exceptional graphics and processing performance.

Look out too for UReady, a unique display with a resolution of 1440x240 in a 1U (40mm) height gives the highest resolution available in this size category.

Technical alliance with IPE

Densitron will be showcasing IPE’s Intelligent Display System (IDS), a scalable, network-based display and control system, integrated into Densitron’s popular panoramic displays.

Specifically, the IPE TS5 Touchscreen device will be demonstrated driving seven screens plus camera control and DMX lighting over an IDS network. Operators of high cost city-based studio environments, in particular, are facing increasing day-to-day challenges on flexibility, cost and space constraints, which together, Densitron and IPE are addressing.

“A new era of how professional broadcast personnel interact with workflows has begun,” said Martyn Gates, Director of Product Development, Densitron. “This collaborative journey begins with our range of new products, including: applications in control, mobile production, editing and signal monitoring, with innovations from mechanical and haptic touch button technology to smartphone-quality optics to ensure our solutions meet the latest demands of the sector.”

There will be live demonstrations on the stand throughout the day. In addition, NAB conference delegates are invited to join Martyn Gates for the special presentation ‘Touching the Void: Broadcast applications for tactile and virtual HMI’ on Thursday 11th April at 11:00 AM in the North Hall Meeting Room N260.