Densitron and IPE Technologies Demonstrate Expertise in Studio Solutions

Densitron (Hall 8, Stand C07), a global leader in display, monitor and embedded computing solutions, will be highlighting its technical alliance with IPE Technologies, designer and provider of software solutions to major UK and global broadcasters at IBC2018. Specifically, Densitron will be showcasing IPE’s Intelligent Display System (IDS), a scalable, network-based display and control system, integrated into Densitron’s popular bar/cut monitors.

To mark the first year of this relationship, IPE software will drive many of the monitors on the Densitron stand, and IPE will use the Densitron family of bar/cut monitors and displays to demonstrate its products on stand 11.D30.

The pact also means that Densitron is now a key technology partner for IPE Technologies, a supplier to broadcasters BBC, ITV and Sky UK as well as the European operations of CNN, YouTube, Discovery and Bloomberg.

Each company brings over 40 years of experience in their relevant sector to the table, and by joining together will enable unique products to be developed going forward for European broadcasters, meeting the increasing challenges found in studio environments. Operators of high cost city-based studio environments, in particular, are facing increasing day-to-day challenges on flexibility, cost and space constraints, which together, Densitron and IPE are addressing.

“Our partnership has already opened up significant potential for both our companies with broadcasters worldwide,” says Chris Goodhall, Global Business Development Director – Broadcast for Densitron. “Densitron’s ongoing commitment to the broadcast industry is bringing fresh ideas and quality to the market and we believe the combined experience and knowledge of the two companies presents a formidable and compelling proposition.”

“We’re looking forward to attending IBC2018 with IPE. Not only will this further cement our partnership but also take our combined solutions to new customers in new territories.”

Reuben Such, IPE Technologies’ head of sales and support, adds, “Through our partnership, we’re able to utilise Densitron’s market expertise to launch our software worldwide while strengthening its broadcast offering. We feel Densitron’s bar/cut monitors are a great option for placement above studio doors and for making available much more real estate on one screen. But more importantly, we see the Densitron team as people who can help us tailor a specific product making it even more relevant to the market.”