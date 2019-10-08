Densitron to feature UReady 2U display at Inter BEE 2019

Kent, UK, 8 October 2019 – Densitron, a creator of HMI technologies, Broadcast intelligent display solutions, and a global leader in display, monitor, and embedded computing solutions, today announced that it will introduce the UReady 2U full surface rack display unit for broadcast applications in Hall 4, Stand 4414, at Inter BEE 2019 taking place at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, near Tokyo, from 13-15 November.

The UReady 2U can be used for signal and picture monitoring; as a control system with multitouch projected capacitive touch (PCT) functionality, or both. The benefit is that at 16.3” diagonal, UReady enables multiple video picture and audio levels to be displayed side by side.

Powered by Densitron’s Aurora SBX™, a single-board embedded processor, the 16.3” display also features a single row of button-activated functionality that although virtual, ‘feel’ mechanically tactile using the power of haptic technology being pioneered by Densitron for the broadcast industry. Additional display sizes ranging from 6.6” to 28.5" will be showcased, each offering easy-mount housing and plug-and-play connectivity.

Densitron will also feature dynamic information displays from the recently acquired IDS, which in addition to broadening the reach of Densitron’s human machine interaction (HMI) capabilities, enables the company to showcase and deliver state-of-the-art information display and control solutions for the widest range of broadcast, and other, applications.

Densitron Global Product Director Martyn Gates said, “Inter BEE is the premier event in the region, bringing the latest innovations relating to the process of producing, delivering and experiencing content under one roof to address the needs of professionals across Japan, and internationally.”

Densitron will also demonstrate the results of a technical alliance with audio experts, Calrec, by showcasing IDS with Calrec's Brio12, a 48-input, 12-fader small-format broadcast audio console, featuring the same powerful feature set as its larger sibling, the Brio36.

Densitron Global Business Development Director IDS Reuben Such said, “Calrec’s Brio range is the most powerful and compact digital broadcast audio console in its class. We look forward at Inter Bee to demonstrating the seamless integration between IDS and Calrec’s acclaimed consoles.

“Through an interface with Calrec’s proprietary control protocol during the show, IDS will respond to live commands directly from a Brio12 console, which will highlight the intuitive nature of IDS and provide a real world example of how IDS can harvest technical information from a broadcast network and display critical information in an instant across a studio facility.”

About Densitron

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interaction) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. In 2019, Densitron acquired the Intelligent Display System (IDS) product and brand from IPE Technologies. IDS is readily integrated into Densitron’s control surfaces and offers a fully scalable, network-based display and control system, which is a logical and seamless complement to Densitron’s existing product range. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.

