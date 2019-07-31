Densitron Further Extends Lead in Display, Control, and Interface Solutions at IBC 2019

Kent, UK, 31 July 2019 –Densitron, the global leader in innovative Human Machine Interaction (HMI) and display technology, will showcase its new UReady 2U Full-Surface Rack Display for broadcast applications at IBC 2019 on Stands B41, Hall 8 and D30, Hall 11 from 13-17 September.

Making its official debut at IBC 2019 will be Densitron’s new UReady 2U display. Designed for signal and picture monitoring; as a control system with multi-touch projected capacitive touch (PCT) functionality; or both, the new 16.3” UReady enables multiple video picture and audio level to be displayed side by side.

Densitron Global Product Director Martyn Gates said, “The traditional functionality of many control surface products is limited by what can be accommodated within one or two rack units that combine both display and user input. This limits their usefulness for anything other than very basic HMI. Our new UReady unit now provides touch-enabled, high contrast ratio, high-resolution glass-estate for a smartphone-like wide viewing-angle, which can be easily configured for multiple applications and user requirements.”

The UReady 2U display is the latest addition to Densitron’s extensive UReady range, which is specifically engineered to meet the needs of portable production units, studios, OB vehicles, control rooms and more. Display sizes range from 6.6” to 23" and offer easy-mount housing, plug-and-play connectivity, Windows and Linux OS support, plus 1440x240 (1U Single) and 1920 x 285 (2U) resolution.

Also featuring for Densitron at IBC will be Aurora SBX™, an ARM® Cortex-A9-based high performance, low-power, all-in-one embedded processor that accelerates the development and integration of display and HMI-based products. Aurora SBX’s platform provides a large range of ready-to-go, feature-rich GUI applications that integrates with Densitron displays; creating a powerful and comprehensive product development kit.

Recently acquired by Densitron, IDS (Intelligent Display Systems) combines proprietary hardware and software allowing broadcasters to connect, control and automate devices and activities within a studio environment. Information and content from the IDS platform can be displayed at any end point, integrating seamlessly with the wide range of Densitron or third-party displays. IDS will be integrated with, and control, several Densitron displays across both stands.

Live demos of all products will take place on the stands throughout each day of the show.

About Densitron

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interaction) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. In 2019, Densitron acquired the Intelligent Display System (IDS) product and brand from IPE Technologies. IDS is readily integrated into Densitron’s control surfaces and offers a fully scalable, network-based display and control system, which is a logical and seamless complement to Densitron’s existing product range. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.

