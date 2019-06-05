Densitron signs up as licensed HDMI® adopter

Kent, UK, 5 June 2019 –Densitron, a creator of HMI technologies and global leader in display, monitor and embedded computing solutions, has announced it has joined nearly 2000 worldwide adopters of the HDMI standard and is now a fully licensed manufacturer and supplier of HDMI 2.1 and later connectivity and devices.

As a world leader in the design and manufacture of professional touch-based Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions, plus OLED, TFT, monochrome LCD displays, and embedded solutions for broadcast, test and measurement, digital signage, and gaming, it has now qualified its adoption of the latest HDMI standards, the undisputed quality benchmark for connecting consumer electronic devices.

Densitron Global Product Director Martyn Gates said, “HDMI and the organisation that champions its development, consistency, and evolution, HDMI.org, enables us and the other adopters to properly develop and market beneficial and reliably uniform technologies. This ensures that we collectively track with advances in technical standards and market demands.

“Densitron’s nearly 50 years of display and opto-electronic experience, coupled with our highly skilled team of design and development engineers, have made us the leader in providing high-resolution displays for demanding environments and this is another major component in, and acknowledgment of, that expertise.”

HDMI adoptees comprise many of the world’s largest consumer electronics and PC manufacturers who have successfully created and sold millions of consumer products worldwide.

