Denice Angelo Joins Testronic as VP of U.S. Business Development

BURBANK, CA (Dec. 20, 2016) – Denice Angelo has been named vice president of Business Development at Testronic, the leader in quality assurance (QA), localization services and compliance for the film, television and games industries.

“Testronic’s footprint is growing as we add new services such as virtual reality and expand our services for On-Site, UHD/4K and other areas, and Denice’s expertise will be instrumental as we continue to further our reach across the entertainment industry,” said Jason Gish, senior VP and general manager for Testronic U.S. “Denice has a wealth of experience in the post production community and a comprehensive understanding of technologies that makes her uniquely suited for this role, and we’re excited to have her on the team.”

Angelo is a seasoned sales executive with extensive experience in the entertainment industry. Prior to joining Testronic, Angelo has served as vice president of Broadcast Sales at Modern VideoFilm, director of Broadcast Services for Technicolor, and also as vice president of Sales for LaserPacific. She brings a depth of knowledge and experience working directly with studios and facilities to her new role at Testronic. She will report to Gish, and be based in the company’s U.S. headquarters in Burbank, Calif.

Angelo’s hiring is the latest in the growth of operations at Testronic U.S., following on the heels of the company’s recent launch of a virtual reality lab to test the growing VR content pipeline. Testronic is finishing up a record year globally and will unveil new service offerings in the coming months.