Demand for Editorial Space Prompts Pacific Post Expansion

Pacific Post, a full-service editorial equipment rental and services provider, has expanded its footprint with the opening of a new 10,000 square-foot facility in Sherman Oaks.

The new location offers 25 spacious Avid suites with 24/7 technical support, alongside a writer’s room and several production offices. Pacific Post has retrofit the entire site which is supported by Avid NEXIS shared storage, 1 gigabyte of dedicated fiber internet connectivity, and individually climate-controlled rooms.

“We recently provided equipment and services to the editorial team on Game Over, Man! for Netflix in Sherman Oaks, and continued to receive inquiries from other productions in the area,” says Pacific Post Vice President Kristin Kumamoto. “The explosion we’ve seen in scripted production, especially for streaming platforms, prompted our decision to add this building to our offerings.”

Kumamoto notes that a screening room is also near completion for accommodating multiple members of the creative team on a project. It features a 150-inch screen and JVC 4K projector for VFX reviews and an enhanced, in-house viewing experience. Additional amenities at Pacific Post Sherman Oaks include MPAA-rated security, reserved parking, a full kitchen and lounge, VoIP phone systems, a substantial electrical infrastructure.

“We are laser focused on serving the needs of the editorial community,” adds Kumamoto. “This expansion provides our high level of services at one convenient location with the technical expertise that clients have come to trust here at Pacific Post.”

In addition to this new state-of-the art space, Pacific Post also has facilities in Hollywood and North Hollywood. This third location at 14225 Ventura Boulevard offers a best-in-class option for productions working in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

For more information, visit www.pacpost.com.