DEMAND FOR BROADVIEW SOFTWARE’S FULLY-INTEGRATED ONDEMAND SOFTWARE GROWS AHEAD OF IBC 2018

Toronto, ON – (IBC Hall 2, Stand 2.C41) BroadView Software, the industry-leading tech firm focused on media management solutions invites attendees at IBC 2018 to come and see why their OnDemand software solution is becoming a model of excellence in broadcast operations.

BroadView Software's OnDemand 2.0 technology is a continuation of BroadView’s successful launch of their 2.0 platform last year. Their fully-integrated toolset for both linear and non-linear scheduling is one of the industry's most advanced on-demand platforms. BroadView’s non-linear Program Scheduling technology optimizes operations for Broadcasters of any size and across all languages and currencies.

In addition to its OnDemand products, BroadView is being chosen as a premier solution for broadcasters internationally for exclusive features they provide:

· A fully-managed solution that offers scalability for small, medium and large applications;

· Single software that communicates between all modules;

· Seamless integration that is part and parcel of the same solution (rather than individual components or add-ons);

· Integrates all end-to-end workflow;

· Solves all content management needs, in both linear and non-linear spaces;

· Industry-leading, award-winning customer service support 24/7

Speaking on BroadView’s award-winning customer support, which provides personalized expertise and unprecedented, ongoing ROI, Michael Atkin, BroadView Software’s Founding Partner and President explains, "At BroadView, our mission has always been to deliver premiere integrated software solutions; but we don’t view ourselves as delivering a product, rather we see ourselves as delivering a relationship." Continuing, he says, “It’s been our vision to combine innovation and intuitive technology with extraordinary support, and our team delivers, whether it’s through our OnDemand software or other programming and traffic solutions.”

Atkin added that the system's innovative architecture features configurable workflow triggered by both process and user decisions. End users are able to schedule OnDemand events in complex scenarios with easy-to-use tools and wizards. These schedules are then connected through flexible and configurable multi-dimensional relationships to the various OnDemand platforms. This approach simplifies the management of multiple scheduling strategies, service types, and platforms. The configuration has been designed to be fluid as the industry grows and changes.

BroadView Software will be demonstrating their latest product enhancements during IBC 2018 from Fri. Sept 14, 2018 through Tues. Sept 18, 2018.

Attendees are invited to visit them at their stand, located in Hall 2, Stand 2.C41

About BroadView Software:

BroadView Software Inc. is the choice of Broadcast Operators, Ad Sales Professionals, CIOs and CFOs alike for information-management solutions in today's multiplatform media environment. BroadView's comprehensive toolset for programming, traffic and sales operates seamlessly across online, OnDemand, broadcast, satellite and cable. The core system's highly configurable architecture makes it a cost-effective fit for most. For enterprises with custom needs, BroadView is also a well-established technology partner for OnDemand, linear scheduling, workflow, and content and media management. BroadView's eighth generation technology provides industry-leading functionality and ease-of-use. This, combined with expertise in integrations, training and support maximizes value and increases profitability for our clients. For more information visit:

www.BroadViewSoftware.com.

