Deluxe Taps Former Google Language Services Head Derek McKellar as President, Deluxe Localization

McKellar will lead recently formed division serving the fast growing global market for video localization

Los Angeles, CA (November 1, 2016) -- Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. (Deluxe) has named former Google Head of Global Language Services Derek McKellar President of Deluxe Localization. He joins the Company to lead the new organization formed by Deluxe's recent acquisition of cloud-based workflow platform, Sfera (Sfera Studios and Sfera Labs) and Deluxe's thriving global localization business. The combination has given Deluxe massive global reach, proven, secure technology, and unprecedented capacity to meet the explosive worldwide demand for localized entertainment content. McKellar will join the Company in December, reporting to Deluxe CEO John Wallace.

At Google, McKellar led teams across the globe to deliver Google products that looked, felt, and sounded natural to users in their own countries; localizing half a billion words per year in 75+ languages. Prior to that, he helped launch an OTT startup that pioneered the early market for custom IP-based video solutions for broadcasters and content owners. He spent a decade at Accenture, leading business process outsourcing, technology operations and consulting for multi-national corporations including Microsoft, Unilever, British Telecom, Vodafone, and Xerox. Having lived and worked on four continents and in a dozen countries, he started his career in IT architecture strategy and planning at Telkom SA.

"Derek brings us a great mix of expertise in large-scale business operations, massively scalable technologies and data-driven decision making," said Deluxe CEO John Wallace. "More importantly, on top of those skills he is strongly client-driven. He's ideally aligned to drive our new Deluxe Localization with Sfera operation."

McKellar said, "Deluxe is an enduring brand with a strong heritage and history of innovation. Together with Sfera's team and technology it is ideally positioned to lead and deliver disruptive, far-reaching change to the localization industry. I look forward to bringing our clients' content to the world and helping them manage the complexity and diversity of the global market."

McKellar will be based in London initially, with plans to relocate to Los Angeles in 2017.

