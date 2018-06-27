Delta Sound Expands Riedel Rental Inventory With MediorNet Compact Pro

WUPPERTAL, Germany — June 27, 2018 — Riedel Communications’ MediorNet Compact Pro stageboxes are the latest additions to the cutting-edge rental inventory at Delta Sound Dubai, a leading provider of audio, communication, and technology solutions; event production services; and equipment. From its location in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Delta Sound will supply the Compact Pro’s as part of its total package for on-location signal distribution.

“At Delta, our stock literally never stands still and is constantly growing. We are continually raising the bar for signal-distribution equipment that can outpace any possible request from our clients. And that means supporting higher sample rates, greater channel counts, higher bandwidth, increased users, greater coverage, and the need to convert and route ‘anything to anywhere,’” said Liam McGrath, Technical Manager at Delta Sound. “As one of the most powerful data, video, and audio transport systems available for the event market, MediorNet is the ideal solution to meet these requirements; in fact, we’ve used it ourselves on numerous occasions. Therefore, we knew the Compact Pro would be in high demand by our rental customers.”

Priced no higher than simple multiplexing point-to-point products, MediorNet Compact Pro is a modern stagebox that provides the flexibility of a true real-time media network. Enabling cost-effective fiber signal transport for 3G/HD/SD-SDI video, audio, data, and intercom, MediorNet Compact Pro streamlines the infrastructure of any mobile production while opening the door to 4K production. Integrated signal-processing capabilities, including frame synchronization, frame store, and embedding/de-embedding, help to reduce the number, weight, and cost of required components within the truck.

MediorNet Compact Pro is used in tandem with a variety of solutions within the Delta Sound rental portfolio, including BSS Soundweb London networked audio systems, Optocore units, Dante devices, AEQ IP audio units, and Luminex switches. Already, the stageboxes have been used on multiple events around the UAE, including the NYE light show at the Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai; The Louvre opening in Abu Dhabi, UAE; the annual Red Bull Air Race; and UAE National Day celebrations, as well as key events in Saudi Arabia.

“We specialize in events that require unique transport design or an extra level of creativity when it comes to signal distribution — and having MediorNet Compact Pro in our rental stable means we can offer our clients another class-leading system,” McGrath said. “The big benefit of Compact Pro is its unique video transport capability and the way it can dynamically combine a vast range of different signals into one data stream. The system lends itself well to large-scale events but is equally at home in a corporate setting, providing simple room-to-room connectivity.”

He added, “Already, MediorNet has enabled us to offer a much more complete solution that can now combine all aspects of a single event into one backbone. We will continue to rely on MediorNet Compact Pro as the primary media transport system for many of our events.”

“MediorNet Compact Pro is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution that is a great addition to Delta Sound’s rental inventory,” said Ahmed Magd El Din, General Manager, Middle East and Turkey at Riedel Communications. “Delta Sound is one of our strategic partners, and we are very happy to provide them with the needed support locally from our Dubai office.”

Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net.

