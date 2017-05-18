Delta Media Server Drives Experiences at Kennedy Space Center’s New Heroes & Legends Attraction

The new $23m Heroes & Legends Attraction featuring the US Astronaut Hall of Fame® at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, uses a range of Delta Media Servers to drive its engaging digital visitor experiences. A new 4D theatre and an immersive cylindrical theatre are among the visitor zones that feature 7thSense Design technologies.

Heroes & Legends at Kennedy Space Center focusses on the Mercury and Gemini astronauts, the pioneers of human space exploration.

The attraction includes three immersive and engaging experiences: the ‘What is a Hero?’ a giant curved screen, 7-minute discovery zone, the ‘Through the Eyes of a Hero’ custom-built 4D theatre and the ‘A Hero Is…’ collection of nine interactive exhibits. Completing the attraction is the US Astronaut Hall of Fame which completes the attraction with its centrepiece 10-feet diameter cylindrical rear-screen projection surface.

Audio visual system integrator, Electrosonic (www.electrosonic.com), commissioned an array of Delta Media Servers across the new attraction, including multiple Nano and Nucleus servers in addition to two custom-specification Infinity 8-output SDI 60fps media servers for the 4D theatre.

Chris Cooper, project manager at Electrosonic explained; “We’ve had a close partnership with 7thSense for many years and felt comfortable with using them yet again due to their level of customer support and product quality.”

7thSense first worked with the Kennedy Space Centre when supplying Delta Media Servers to the Space Shuttle Atlantis attraction which opened in June 2013.



Ken Showler, 7thSense director adds, “We’re are very proud of our continued partnership with Electrosonic in delivering these systems to Kennedy Space Center. Having our products installed in yet another area of such a world-class site is really testament to the relationship we have, and to the performance and dependability of our products.”

Heroes & Legendsuses the early years of the space program to explore the concept of heroism, and the qualities that define the individuals who inspired their generation. The 37,000-square-foot, retro-fitted building marries cutting-edge technology with mesmerizing special effects, priceless artefacts and thought-provoking exhibits.

The new attraction broke ground in 2016 with services being supplied by Falcon’s Creative Group including concept design, schematics, design development, media production and executive production.