Deloitte Digital's Patrick Jehu to Discuss Digital Trends at Media Finance Focus 2017

Northfield, IL, May 2, 2017 – Patrick Jehu, principal, Deloitte Digital, Deloitte Consulting LLP, will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming Media Finance Focus 2017. Scheduled for May 22-24 at The Hyatt Grand Cypress in Orlando Florida, Media Finance Focus 2017 marks the 57th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. Jehu’s keynote speech, which will discuss the impact of digital trends that are enabling real competitive differentiation and transformation in the market, will occur during a general session that begins at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, May 24th.

Media Finance Focus 2017 serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. A welcoming reception is planned for Sunday evening, the 21st.

“Patrick Jehu’s practice is focused at the intersection of the digital technology, media, and telecom industry sectors,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “His significant experience helping major media industry brands respond to digital trends, particularly those that required making substantive changes in their business operations, gives him a wealth of highly relevant information and insights to share with our conference attendees.”

With twenty-five years of experience leading global businesses across multiple industries, including established and start-up businesses, Jehu has led transformational change with a record of high performance. During this time, his responsibilities have included industry-focused global client leadership, consulting, delivery, and commercial leadership roles, as well as key sales leadership, business development, and executive operations positions. He also has extensive international experience across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Jehu attended Texas A&M University, where he earned an M.S. in Management Information Systems and a B.B.A. in Business Analysis and Research, and he has also attended executive education programs at Thunderbird School of Global Management and Babson College.

About Media Finance Focus 2017

MFM-BCCA’s 57th annual conference will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will also provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. Media Finance Focus 2017 will also offer a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements.

The New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) association is co-locating its 2017 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2017, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2017 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 and an online registration form may be found on the conference website: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.

