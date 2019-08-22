"Delivering the Future:" FedEx Exec to Deliver Keynote at Cable-Tec Expo 2019

AUGUST 22, 2019 (Exton, PA)—Preetha Vijayakumar, vice president, Enterprise Network and Communications Services for FedEx, will zero in on how telecommunications innovation can transform business success when she keynotes SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 in New Orleans, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

In “Delivering the Future,” Vijayakumar’s customer-centric insights will articulate how powerful new technologies – enabled by cable’s 10G initiative – are unlocking new opportunities for FedEx delivery systems. Vijayakumar’s operational area is responsible for optimizing capabilities of the data centers, networks and field service organizations that connect FedEx’s vast web of transportation services.

The keynote remarks will take place at the Cable-Tec Expo Opening General Session on Tuesday morning, Oct. 1 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Following breakfast at 8:15 AM outside of the convention center’s Grand Hall, Vijayakumar and an all-star cast of technology visionaries will articulate their expectations for the future beginning at 9:00 AM.

The premier and largest cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 will take place Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 3. Tom Adams, executive vice president, Field Operations for Charter Communications and Bill Warga, vice president, Technology for Liberty Global, co-chair the Cable-Tec Expo 2019 Program Committee.

“When it comes to product innovation, cable and FedEx appear to moving on similar tracks,” said Vijayakumar. “At the same time that cable is moving toward a future of 10G services, we’re seeking reliable high bandwidth and low latency connectivity to move ever-richer volumes of data. We see opportunities in the future to explore how 10G networks can serve as the foundation for a new round of FedEx product innovation.”

“FedEx’s keen grasp of the connective power of telecommunications has played a pivotal role as it has revolutioned essential delivery of goods,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “Today’s cable technology and the transformative capabilities of our 10G networks are unparalleled in enabling high-speed, robust, low latency and highly secure communications backbones that can drive service excellence and business results for companies such as FedEx.”

During almost two decades with FedEx, Vijayakumar has gained a breadth of IT Infrastructure experience – from management of FedEx’s Internet systems and Data Center management to Platform Architecture and Cloud Transformation.

Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.