DekTec Appoints Bernie Rietkerken as Director of Marketing and Sales

Hilversum, The Netherlands, July 19th, 2016 -- As part of DekTec's expansion program for its growing range of OEM and test and measurement products, the company today announced the appointment of Bernie Rietkerken to the position of director of sales and marketing. In his new role, Mr. Rietkerken will be responsible for overseeing and maintaining DekTec's worldwide distributor network, developing OEM sales, and contributing to the company's overall marketing and sales strategy. He will take over these duties for vice president of sales Nilesh Mandalia, who will now focus on expanding the company's United Kingdom branch.

Mr. Rietkerken brings 20 years of experience in the digital video domain to DekTec. He began his career at Philips Digital Video Systems, where he started as a systems architect before moving into product management and sales roles. Previously, he has also held management roles at Teleste and Irdeto. He comes to DekTec from SeaChange International, where he was responsible for sales and account management in Benelux, the Nordic region, the Baltics, and Ireland.

"With his proven track record in sales and project delivery at some of the main players in the industry, along with a deep understanding of broadcast technology, Bernie is an ideal addition to our management team," said Sito Dekker, CEO of DekTec. "We look forward to leveraging his expertise and international experience as DekTec continues to grow in areas like enabling PCs in video-over-IP solutions."

"Having seen DekTec grow into an established worldwide supplier to the digital video industry, it's exciting to be joining the team as it strives to improve customer satisfaction, expand the company's market presence, and increase sales volume," said Rietkerken. "I look forward to leading DekTec's sales and marketing efforts and working closely with its existing distributors and sales teams in the United States and the UK."

Mr. Rietkerken is located in Hilversum, the Netherlands, and reports to Sito Dekker.



About DekTec Digital Video

DekTec is a leading manufacturer of PCI Express cards, USB devices, IP converters and software libraries for interfacing digital-TV signals to PC servers, desktops and laptops. The products offer a wide array of SDI, IP, ASI and RF interfaces, covering all signal formats used in professional broadcast systems.

The interface adapters are supported by a comprehensive and uniform SDK, enabling integrators to create PC-based broadcast equipment and solutions with fast time-to-market. For the end-user market DekTec provides a number of mature Test and Measurement applications. The company's StreamXpert(R) analyzer, the StreamXpress(R) player and Xpect(R) monitoring solution have become the standard in the industry.

DekTec headquarters is based in Hilversum, The Netherlands. Additional sales and design & development operations are located in Denver, Colorado, and London. Further information about the company and its products is available at www.dektec.com.

