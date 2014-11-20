Dejero Ranks Ninth on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500(TM) in North America

Attributes its rapid growth to adoption of IP video technology for live remote broadcasting

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Nov. 18, 2014 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile family of mobile newsgathering products, today announced that it ranked ninth on Deloitte's 2014 Technology Fast 500(TM), an annual ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and clean technology companies in North America based on percentage growth over a five-year period. Dejero grew 14,299 percent from 2009 to 2013, and this is the first year Dejero has achieved a Technology Fast 500(TM) ranking. Dejero has also been named as one of Canada's fastest growing technology companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50(TM) award for technological innovation, entrepreneurship, rapid growth, and leadership, based on the percentage of revenue growth over five years. Previously it was recognized with a Companies-to-Watch award as part of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50(TM) Awards.

"To be named one of the top 10 fastest-growing companies in North America is a proud moment for all Dejero employees. It not only recognizes the team's hard work but is a solid indication of the growing momentum for Dejero's award-winning mobile broadcasting solutions in global markets," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "As more and more news organizations recognize the value of portable, versatile, and easy-to-use IP-based video transmission systems as a supplement to traditional approaches for broadcasting live from remote locations, our company is primed for further growth and success."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500(TM) recognizes the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and clean technology companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500(TM) award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2009 to 2013.

