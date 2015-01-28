Dejero LIVE+ Mobile Transmitters Enable Live Coverage of Challenge Bahrain Triathlon

Rugged, Portable Transmitters Deployed on Boats and Motorcycles Captured Exciting, Live Video Directly From Swimming, Running, and Cycling Courses

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Jan. 27, 2015 -- Dejero today announced that its award-winning LIVE+ mobile transmitters provided high-quality live video feeds for televised coverage of the Challenge Bahrain triathlon, held in the island kingdom of Bahrain. New Zealand production company Kinetic Media transported rugged and portable LIVE+ mobile transmitters on boats and motorcycles, enabling them to transmit live video directly from the men's and women's swimming, running, and cycling courses.

"Traditional satellite or microwave transmission trucks aren't practical for covering outdoor events such as triathlons that take place over a wide area. To produce an exciting show, you need to put the camera operators right down in the action," said Richard Sutcliffe, producer, Kinetic Media. "The LIVE+ mobile transmitters provided the ideal alternative, enabling us to capture broadcast-quality live video from the course with much more immediacy, and for a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional capabilities. And I can't say enough about the support we received from Dejero, including the on-site technician that worked with us over a three-day period to make sure everything went smoothly."

Kinetic Media deployed LIVE+ mobile transmitters on two boats, one each for the men's and women's swimming course, and equipped four motorcycles with the devices for the lead and chase positions on the men's and women's running and cycling courses. Throughout the Challenge Bahrain triathlon, the LIVE+ transmitters used available cellular networks to transmit reliably live, high-quality video feeds back to the Kinetic Media mobile production trucks. Using Dejero's patented Intelligent Connection Management technology, the LIVE+ transmitters were able to bond multiple cellular signals and automatically adapt to network conditions to ensure consistently high video quality at extremely low latency. Deployed in the trucks, two Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Servers received the video streams and processed them for the live broadcast that was streamed to the Web and carried on several Bahrain TV channels.

"With Challenge Bahrain as the latest example, LIVE+ mobile transmitters are proving to be the go-to portable transmitter solution for capturing live video from remote locations," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "Kinetic Media was looking for a portable transmission solution that could stand up to the challenges of broadcasting live from boats and motorcycles, that was easy to operate, and of course that would deliver high-quality live video. It's the perfect job description for our rugged, portable transmitters, and we were honored to be able to work with Kinetic Media on this exciting program."

More information about Dejero's LIVE+ transmitters and the complete Dejero LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

