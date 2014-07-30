Dejero Launches LIVE+ Carrier System

Unique and Versatile Carrier System for Company's Portable LIVE+ Transmitter Devices Makes It Easier Than Ever to Reach the Source of Breaking News

WATERLOO, Ontario -- July 29, 2014 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile platform of mobile newsgathering products, today announced the launch of the Dejero LIVE+ Carrier, a rugged and modular carrier system for the company's portable transmitters. The LIVE+ Carrier is designed to increase a news crew's mobility and comfort by making it easy to secure and carry a mobile transmitter, such as the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, to the scene of breaking news.

"About the size of a small briefcase, our LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter is already light, portable, and easy to carry right into the heart of a breaking news story -- giving news crews more mobility and flexibility than they would ever have if broadcasting with a traditional microwave or satellite vehicle. In listening to our customers and investigating options for making the 20/20 Transmitter even more versatile, we came up with the Carrier," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "Now a camera operator on the move can carry the transmitter on his or her back and shoot live footage of breaking news in a rugged and hard-to-reach area, such as the scene of a wildfire or other disaster. With the ability to transmit broadcast-quality video directly from the news source using available wireless networks, mobile crews are able to bring immediacy, excitement, and continuity to their breaking news coverage."

The LIVE+ Carrier features an ergonomically correct harness that adjusts to a person's torso length, comfortable shoulder straps, and a hip belt with ventilated lumbar and lateral support padding. Other features include a rain cover, quick release buckles and webbing straps to attach accessory bags, as well as a battery-mount module that provides easy access to hot-swappable batteries.

Using the versatile mounting system, the LIVE+ mobile transmitter can be easily removed from the harness and securely snapped into a news vehicle, onto the wall at the broadcast facility for organized storage, or onto a motorcycle. The lightweight harness can also be used to carry other waterproof and crushproof cases for easy transport of broadcast gear.

More information about the complete Dejero LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

# # #

About Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Visit Dejero at IBC2014, Stand 11.C21

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-LIVEplusCarrier.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-LIVEplusCarrierSystem.jpg

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ Carrier for LIVE+ 20/20 Mobile Transmitter