Dejero Founder and CTO Bogdan Frusina to Speak at NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference and Two Other Sessions

Topics Will Range From Video Contribution Management in the Cloud to Live Event Workflows

WATERLOO, Ontario -- March 26, 2015 -- Dejero, an innovator in the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP, today announced that its founder and chief technology officer, Bogdan Frusina, will speak at three conference sessions during the 2015 NAB Show. Frusina's appearances will range from a five-person panel debate on cloud software for television, to a featured session at the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC) in which he will present his paper on video contribution management in the cloud.

On Monday, April 13, Frusina will be joined by Bill Nardi, Dejero's vice president of broadcast integration, to present "Live Event Workflows: Looking to the Cloud for Multiscreen Video Contribution Management." The session, scheduled for 4 p.m. in the CM|IP Pavilion, will describe the challenges broadcasters face to deliver low-latency, high-quality video reliably to multiscreen audiences on-air and online during live events. "Many media and broadcasting organizations are turning to cloud-based management systems that perform routing of contribution content and online publishing services within a virtual, centralized infrastructure, while providing real-time and historical analytics," Frusina said. "In this presentation, Bill and I will discuss and demonstrate how live content from multiple app-enabled smartphones and tablets can be managed in the cloud and combined with cloud servers to deliver compelling live broadcasts on-air and online."

Frusina will present a paper at the NAB BEC on Tuesday, April 14. His session, titled "Video Contribution Management in the Cloud," is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in room S227 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. As part of the BEC Broadcast IT Infrastructure track, Frusina will describe a virtual, centralized cloud infrastructure that enables a broadcast facility to route contributed content and online publishing services, while providing real-time and historical analytics. The cloud-based platform can manage live feeds, remote transmissions from bonded wireless transmitters, and network feeds, while also allowing users to record and transfer files effortlessly.

Finally, Frusina will participate in a Connected Media|IP panel debate titled "Software Defined and the Cloud, Ready for Its TV Debut," on Wednesday, April 15, at 3 p.m. in the CM|IP Pavilion. The session will be moderated by Will Garside, editor, IBE Connects.

In booth N1009 at the 2015 NAB Show, Dejero will showcase its live events workflow in addition to its full range of remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution solutions.

# # #

About Dejero

Dejero simplifies the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP. Its LIVE+ platform enables broadcasters, media organizations, and mobile production companies to reliably reach their global TV, web and mobile audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's proprietary cloud-based platform intelligently manages and bonds wired and wireless network connections to deliver broadcast-quality live video from virtually anywhere. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dejero is trusted for mobile video contribution around the globe. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-BillNardi.jpg

Photo Caption: Bill Nardi, Dejero's Vice President of Broadcast Integration

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-BogdanFrusina.jpg

Photo Caption: Bogdan Frusina, Founder and CTO of Dejero