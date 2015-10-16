Dejero at Content & Communications World (CCW) 2015

Content & Communications World

Nov. 11-12, 2015

Dejero

Stand 355

At CCW, Dejero will demonstrate why the company is recognized as the most innovative provider of IP video contribution and cloud-based content management solutions for electronic newsgathering and remote broadcasting. Dejero's LIVE+ platform offers powerful capabilities for improving broadcasters' ability to deliver primary and supplemental live and recorded video feeds from the field at a reduced cost and with greater efficiency and ease of use. Dejero simplifies the adoption of IP and cloud technology for video transport, routing, and distribution to TV and online viewers.

LIVE+ Control by Dejero -- Cloud-Based Management, Monitoring, and Reporting

Dejero will showcase the latest features of LIVE+ Control, a next-generation cloud-based management, monitoring, and reporting tool that simplifies IP video workflows used in remote broadcasting productions. LIVE+ Control manages all Dejero LIVE+ video transmission solutions including EnGo, GoBox, VSET, NewsBook, and Mobile App. By accessing the intuitive LIVE+ Control interface from a Web browser, broadcasters and video professionals can geolocate and remotely control their entire fleet of field transmitters. They can monitor connection and transmission performance, including real-time analytics, and preview and route live and recorded feeds to a LIVE+ Broadcast Server for traditional playout or to a LIVE+ Cloud Server for distribution to Web and mobile devices.

LIVE+ Multipoint by Dejero -- Cloud-Based Sharing of Live Video Content

LIVE+ Multipoint is Dejero's all-new professional video-over-IP distribution network for cost-effective exchanges of HD-quality, low-latency video from any location to any location, at any time. The cloud-based solution enables broadcasters and media organizations to send a broadcast-quality live stream from a source location to multiple locations simultaneously, with known and controlled latency at each end point. LIVE+ Multipoint can also be used to exchange recorded content between studios. LIVE+ Multipoint leverages the Internet along with Dejero's adaptive-bit-rate encoding technology and LIVE+ platform of transmitters, servers, software, and cloud services to provide a resilient solution that encodes and routes the content from a single source to multiple destinations across the globe.

LIVE+ EnGo by Dejero -- Compact and Modular Transmitter for Remote Video Acquisition

On display at CCW, the LIVE+ EnGo is a compact camera-mounted or wearable transmitter that encodes H.264 video and transmits it over multiple IP networks -- delivering exceptional picture quality with extremely low latency. Simple to set up and use, LIVE+ EnGo leverages cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and portable satellite connectivity for reliable live broadcasts from virtually anywhere, even a moving vehicle. The solution is ideal for newsgathering, sports coverage, and any type of remote live-event broadcasting. Its modular design enables the attachment of swappable wireless modules to customize LIVE+ EnGo to the locally available wireless network infrastructure, and for use around the world.

LIVE+ GoBox by Dejero -- Rugged, Portable Transmitter

Also slated for display at CCW is Dejero's LIVE+ GoBox. It is a professional-grade mobile transmitter for newsgathering professionals and video content contributors on the move. LIVE+ GoBox is the company's most rugged solution, and it enables mobile journalists to broadcast live from virtually anywhere with bonded cellular, Wi-Fi, and portable satellite connections, or record up to 40 hours of HD video for later broadcast. The LIVE+ GoBox can be set up anywhere to transmit low-latency HD or SD video quickly and reliably, even in locations with extremely limited bandwidth.

LIVE+ Mobile App by Dejero -- Enhanced Controls

The LIVE+ Mobile App by Dejero enables mobile journalists (MoJos) and video contributors to broadcast live from virtually anywhere with their smartphones or tablets. The easy-to-use solution is ideal for covering breaking news, impromptu interviews, and live events, and it provides an excellent backup system if the primary camera or transmitter fails. At CCW, the latest features and enhancements of LIVE+ Mobile App will be on display, including more advanced control features such as exposure and focus lock, manual exposure, and a simplified on-screen zoom capability.

Dejero Quote:

"We're excited to be expanding our presence at CCW this year, and we're looking forward to showcasing our award-winning lineup of IP video solutions that make it easier than ever before to acquire live video content, manage it in the cloud, and distribute it to multiscreen audiences."

-- Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero

Company Overview:

Dejero simplifies the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP. Its LIVE+ platform enables broadcasters, media organizations, and mobile production companies to reliably reach their global TV, Web, and mobile audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's proprietary cloud-based platform intelligently manages and bonds wired and wireless network connections to deliver broadcast-quality live video from virtually anywhere. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dejero is trusted for mobile video contribution around the globe. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

