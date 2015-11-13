Dejero Among the 50 Fastest Growing Canadian Technology Companies and Fastest 500 in North America According to Deloitte

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Nov. 13, 2015 -- Dejero, an innovator in the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP, today announced that the company has once again been named to the 2015 Deloitte Technology Fast 50" list of Canada's fastest-growing technology companies. As Canada's preeminent technology awards program, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 celebrates leadership, innovation, and excellence in the technology sector.

In addition, Dejero has been named to Deloitte's broader 2015 North American Technology Fast 500(TM). The Technology Fast 500 is an annual ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America based on percentage growth over a five-year period.

"The latest Deloitte rankings are a great honor and a strong indicator of the rapidly expanding market for our award-winning video-over-IP solutions, not only in North America, but worldwide," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "We owe this momentum to our team's relentless pursuit of creating disruptive approaches with real-time IP video solutions that deliver exceptional picture quality backed with best-of-breed support. Simply put, our end goal is to make live video acquisition, content exchange, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution easier and more immediate than ever before."

Now in its 18th year, the Technology Fast 50" program recognizes the world-class achievements and the tremendous evolution of the Canadian technology sector. The Technology Fast 50(TM) awards and rankings are presented in distinct categories that characterize and define the unique strengths of Canadian innovation. Combining technological innovation, entrepreneurship, and rapid growth, Technology Fast 50" companies -- small, large, public, and private -- span a variety of industry sectors and are leaders in hardware, software, digital media, telecom, and emerging areas such as clean technology.

About Dejero

Dejero simplifies the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP. Its LIVE+ platform enables broadcasters, media organizations, and mobile production companies to reliably reach their global TV, web and mobile audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's proprietary cloud-based platform intelligently manages and bonds wired and wireless network connections to deliver broadcast-quality live video from virtually anywhere. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dejero is trusted for mobile video contribution around the globe. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

