Dejero 2015 NAB Show Preview

Dejero at the 2015 NAB Show

At the 2015 NAB Show, Dejero will demonstrate why the company is recognized as the most innovative provider of IP video contribution and cloud-based content management solutions for electronic newsgathering (ENG) and remote broadcasting. The Dejero LIVE+ Platform offers powerful capabilities for improving broadcasters' ability to deliver primary and supplemental live video feeds from the field at a reduced cost and with greater efficiency and ease of use. Dejero simplifies the adoption of IP and cloud technology for video transport, routing, and distribution to TV and online viewers.

Dejero LIVE+ Control -- Cloud-Based Management, Monitoring, and Reporting

Dejero will showcase LIVE+ Control, a next-generation cloud-based management, monitoring, and reporting tool that simplifies IP video workflows used in remote broadcasting productions. LIVE+ Control manages all Dejero LIVE+ video transmission solutions including the GoBox, VSET, NewsBook, and Mobile App. By accessing the intuitive LIVE+ Control interface from any Web browser, broadcasters and video professionals can geolocate and remotely control their entire fleet of field transmitters. They can monitor connection and transmission performance, including real-time analytics, and preview and route live and recorded feeds to a LIVE+ Broadcast Server for traditional playout or to a LIVE+ Cloud Server for distribution to Web and mobile devices.

Dejero LIVE+ GoBox -- Rugged, Portable Transmitter

Making its NAB Show debut, the LIVE+ GoBox is a professional-grade mobile transmitter for newsgathering professionals and video content contributors on the move. Dejero's newest portable transmitter is the company's most versatile and rugged to date, enabling mobile journalists to broadcast live from virtually anywhere with bonded cellular, Wi-Fi, and portable satellite connections, or record up to 40 hours of HD video for later broadcast. The GoBox can be set up anywhere to transmit low-latency HD or SD video quickly and reliably, and at a fraction of the cost and complexity of satellite and microwave trucks, even in locations with extremely limited bandwidth.

Dejero LIVE+ Cloud Server -- Simplifying Online Video Distribution

At the 2015 NAB Show, Dejero will demonstrate how live content from multiple app-enabled smartphones and tablets can be managed in the cloud and combined with cloud servers to deliver compelling live broadcasts from multiple locations and points of view to online viewers.

Dejero LIVE+ NewsBook Software for Mac

Dejero's new LIVE+ NewsBook software transforms a Mac notebook into a highly versatile "go-anywhere" video uplink solution for transmitting live HD or SD video feeds, as well as recorded and edited files, back to the broadcast facility. It is an ideal solution for everyone from foreign correspondents of major news networks to freelance stringers, mobile media journalists, and "one-person bands" that act as reporter, producer, editor, and on-air talent to create a virtual news bureau from any location.

Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App -- New Features Including 1080p

The Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App enables mobile journalists (MoJos) and video contributors to broadcast live from virtually anywhere with their smartphones or tablets. The easy-to-use solution is ideal for covering breaking news, impromptu interviews, and live events, and provides an excellent backup system if the primary camera or transmitter fails. At the 2015 NAB Show, Dejero will highlight the latest features and enhancements of the LIVE+ Mobile App including support for video resolutions up to 1080p.

Presentation

Dejero's founder and chief technology officer, Bogdan Frusina, will present a paper titled "Video Contribution Management in the Cloud" as part of the 2015 NAB Show's Broadcast Engineering Conference. The presentation is scheduled April 14, 1:30 p.m., at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"In addition to our industry leadership in mobile contribution encoding and IP video transport with bonded cellular technology, Dejero is a key innovator in the use of cloud technologies that help broadcasters reduce costs, realize operational efficiencies, and capture online viewers. At the 2015 NAB Show, we'll showcase not only our full range of transmitters in multiple form factors, but our cloud management and cloud server solutions that simplify content management, routing, and distribution to TV and online viewers."

-- Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.