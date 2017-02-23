Decibel S.A. to bring Brio and full line of Calrec Audio solutions to customers in Switzerland and North Africa

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 22 February 2017 -- Calrec Audio has signed Decibel S.A. as its exclusive distributor in Switzerland, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya. With an emphasis on Brio, Calrec's all-new, compact digital broadcast audio console, Decibel S.A. will represent the full line of Calrec Audio solutions to broadcast customers throughout these territories.



"Brio is a truly groundbreaking solution that promises to be a big success throughout our service area. As in many markets around the world, our broadcast customers are always on the lookout for a full-featured and robust audio desk that is also well-priced and easy to use," said Jean-Pascal Ruch, managing director, Decibel S.A. "It's an honour to represent Brio and the other consoles from Calrec Audio, a brand that represents the highest standards in audio mixing consoles for the broadcast industry."



Based in Vevey, Switzerland, Decibel S.A. has provided professional audio solutions and products for more than 20 years and represents more than 30 pro-audio brands. Decibel's extensive local market knowledge and multilingual staff are especially valuable in Switzerland, where the company covers five regions speaking five different languages.



"Decibel is a highly respected and well-established brand in Switzerland and North Africa, and Jean-Pascal is well-known by broadcasters in those markets," said Florent Chaouby, international sales manager, Calrec. "With his 40 years of experience and track record for audio console installations in both radio and television, he knows our market inside and out.



"The contacts and relationships that Jean-Pascal and his team have built, especially in North Africa, will help us build our presence there. With Brio, Decibel will be able to get access to this exciting new market, and as the territory develops, we can introduce our larger-scale broadcast system solutions to the region."



# # #



About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.



A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.



For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_Decibel-Logo-original.jpg

Photo Caption: Logo for Decibel S.A.



Visit Calrec Audio at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth C3118



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Decibel S.A. brings full line of @CalrecAudio solutions to Switzerland and North Africa - https://goo.gl/JqjhDm