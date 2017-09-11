Decentrix Unveils Game-Changing BIAnalytix SMART Notifications Technology in New White Paper

DENVER -- Sept. 11, 2017 -- Decentrix Inc. today published a new white paper detailing how the company's new BIAnalytix SMART(TM) Notifications technology leverages state-of-the-art machine learning and data science to continuously monitor and analyze the performance of the media organization. In just milliseconds, the BIAnalytix SMART Notifications system transforms raw information into actions and recommendations that allow the organization's sales force to be more effective in generating revenue for the business.



"Not even an army of highly trained analysts could generate a fraction of the useful and user-friendly information generated by BIAnalytix SMART Notifications," said Taras Bugir, president of Decentrix. "As we detail in our latest white paper, the new technology behind SMART Notifications empowers the media organization's sales force with timely, actionable, and intuitive intelligence with the potential to upend the conventional understanding of 'making the budget.'"



The free Decentrix white paper outlines the way in which the BIAnalytix SMART Notifications system uses both historic market trends and the media organization's business cycles to continually recognize normal business opportunities and to identify anomalies and missed opportunities. It discusses the benefit of BIAnalytix SMART Notifications in improving creation and analysis of key performance indicators (KPIs). The paper also describes the way in which members of a media organization's sales force can integrate SMART Notifications' alerts and reminders into their daily routines to ensure they focus their time and effort on the areas of greatest potential.



To access the newly released Decentrix white paper, visit: https://www.decentrix.net/bianalytix/education_white_papers.html.



About Decentrix

Decentrix offers complete business analytics solutions that enhance the revenue opportunities of media, entertainment, telecommunications, and advertising companies. Decentrix enterprise solutions expose critical data within the cross-media operational systems used by these businesses and deliver insights that yield maximized inventory pricing, enhanced audience values, and optimized campaigns across all properties and platforms. Founded by technologists with decades of experience in media business systems, Decentrix provides powerful solutions -- on premise, in the cloud, and as a hybrid platform -- that industry-leading companies trust daily in making critical business decisions. More information is available at www.decentrix.com.



