Decentrix Releases Mediabase Content, Industry-First Toolset for Title-Level Analysis of Content Investments

DENVER -- June 20, 2017 -- Decentrix Inc. today announced the release of Mediabase Content(TM), the media industry's first media analytics toolset to provide a detailed title-level analysis of the organization's largest asset, its content. This new addition to the Decentrix BIAnalytix(TM) portfolio enables media organizations to model content acquisition costs, production investments, and revenue streams to produce a detailed return on investment (ROI) prospectus on both their current libraries and proposed purchases.



"Most media enterprises struggle to consolidate information from their disparate departmental systems effectively. They find it difficult or impossible to generate accurate and comprehensive profitability snapshots on what they own, and they are even less able to break out effective ROI analyses for proposed purchases," said Wayne Ruting, CEO and founder of Decentrix. "Mediabase Content eliminates this challenge."



Mediabase Content gives schedule planners and senior executives all the information and tools needed to gain the best insights and make the most accurate decisions in pursuing the highest possible ROI for their content. The media analytics toolset seamlessly extracts detailed content costs, contract and title information, revenue, and inventory from program management and traffic and sales systems, and then normalizes this data and incorporates it into a media-specific data warehouse for rapid, detailed analysis.



With this data and its robust analytics capabilities, Mediabase Content empowers media organizations to:

* establish critical data relationships between content costs, revenue, and sales inventory.

* capture and maintain all production costs, prior negotiations, past schedules, former market offers, and previous deals.

* generate detailed pricing models based on integrated audience performance metrics.

* review syndicated deal history and proposed sales by individual target market using a flexible syndication model.

* maintain a historical record for comparisons and analysis.

* employ highly interactive "what-if" scenario functionality, not only to drive detailed revenue calculations for proposed purchases, but also to explore all past, present, and future repurposing and scheduling options.



Further information about Decentrix and the company's media analytics technology is available at www.decentrix.net.



About Decentrix (www.decentrix.net)

Decentrix offers complete business analytics solutions that enhance the revenue opportunities of media, entertainment, telecommunications, and advertising companies. Decentrix enterprise solutions expose critical data within the cross media operational systems used by these businesses and deliver insights that yield maximized inventory pricing, enhanced audience values, and optimized campaigns across all properties and platforms. Founded by technologists with decades of experience in media business systems, Decentrix provides powerful solutions -- on premise, in the cloud, and as a hybrid platform -- that industry-leading companies trust daily in making critical business decisions.



