Decentrix Mediabase Guardian Uses Data Measurement to Simplify Business Optimization

DENVER -- Aug. 31, 2017 -- Decentrix Inc. today announced the release of Mediabase Guardian(TM), the company's next-generation business optimization technology. Part of the Decentrix BIAnalytix(TM) family of products, Mediabase Guardian measures workflows at any given point in time, uses data probes to garner insights into the data flows between systems, and leverages this real-time information to enable continuous process improvement.



"Rather than automate institutionalized workflows and practices within a media organization, Mediabase Guardian makes it possible for that organization to identify the processes it must address in order to optimize the business as a whole," said Wayne Ruting, CEO at Decentrix. "If a media organization measures the interactions between people, processes, and technology and optimizes them, then it has implicitly optimized its business. With the benefit of this innovative optimization platform, media businesses will come to question whether they really need a traditional workflow system ever again."



Mediabase Guardian monitors and measures business workflows by integrating with Mediabase SQLInsight(TM), which monitors application performance, and with CloudMBI Sentinel(TM), which monitors and maps business processes to optimize cloud infrastructure resources. With these two connections, Mediabase Guardian can provide a central enterprise-based repository of history that fully addresses the acquisition, aggregation, and normalization of business metrics -- reflecting business workflow performance and enabling media organizations to derive meaningful KPIs. Sophisticated data analytics and visualizations offer insights that inform effective management of people, processes, and technology.



Thanks to the open-architecture philosophy that permeates the entire Decentrix BIAnalytix product portfolio, Mediabase Guardian integrates readily with modern desktop and mobile applications. The combination of Mediabase Guardian with Decentrix technology and consulting services on premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid platform ensures that a media organization can adapt quickly to today's constantly changing business process requirements.



"Managers and IT staff within the media organization don't want to worry about fixing their workflow system; they just want to fix the way things work across the business," added Ruting. "Mediabase Guardian allows businesses to stop treating the symptoms of inefficient workflow and get to what's really important."



Additional information about Mediabase Guardian is available at www.decentrix.net/bianalytix/products/mediabase-guardian.html.



Further information about Decentrix and the company's technology is available at www.decentrix.com.



# # #



About Decentrix (www.decentrix.com)

Decentrix offers complete business analytics solutions that enhance the revenue opportunities of media, entertainment, telecommunications, and advertising companies. Decentrix enterprise solutions expose critical data within the cross media operational systems used by these businesses and deliver insights that yield maximized inventory pricing, enhanced audience values, and optimized campaigns across all properties and platforms. Founded by technologists with decades of experience in media business systems, Decentrix provides powerful solutions -- on premise, in the cloud, and as a hybrid platform -- that industry-leading companies trust daily in making critical business decisions. More information is available at www.decentrix.com.



Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Decentrix/170831Decentrix.docx



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Decentrix/Decentrix-Mediabase-Guardian.jpg

Photo Caption: A Screen Shot of Mediabase Guardian(TM) (Configured With Test Data)



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Will%20media%20businesses%20need%2...