Decentrix Introduces Mediabase Cross-Media Planner

DENVER — March 5, 2018 — Decentrix Inc. today announced the release of the new Mediabase Cross-Media Planner™ application for its BIAnalytix™ platform encompassing comprehensive cross-media analytics, revenue optimization, and workflow management. This next-generation cross-media pricing and planning tool allows media organizations to maximize inventory value across all sales channels, enhance audience values with pinpoint targeting, and optimize cross-media proposals and campaigns.



"Balancing stewardship of existing business with the goal of maximizing sales revenue is difficult for just one type of media buy, and it is an extremely challenging task in today's cross-media buying environment, which targets digital, linear, and mobile," said Wayne Ruting, CEO at Decentrix. "Our new Cross-Media Planner application is capable of addressing the many complex dimensions of cross-media buying and selling. It readily manages and optimizes the numerous critical elements of effective planning, providing users with sophisticated techniques for understanding their options and highlighting the impact of their decisions on current and future campaigns. This next-generation application neatly scales on any device — desktop, tablet, and smartphone."



Utilizing the intelligent machine learning capabilities of the BIAnalytix platform to accurately derive delivery and capacity forecasts, Cross-Media Planner deploys advanced yield management and automated stewarding techniques to maximize ad revenue for the enterprise. An intuitive user interface makes it easy for planners to review proposed deals, understand the implications and potential conflicts, and swiftly drill down to the details to determine the trade-offs for different variables — CPM, number of impressions, impression distribution, and more — to determine the revenue impact for the whole ecosystem.



"With the unique ability to perform subsecond forecasts and modeling in real time, Cross-Media Planner offers unparalleled accuracy in optimization of revenue outcomes," Ruting added. "Since forecasts can be extended well into the future, it provides visibility into the full life cycle of a campaign to meet the obligations for each contract. Cross-Media Planner dynamically manage inventory utilization, driving more sales opportunities, better allocation decisions, and ultimately better pricing decisions."



Cross-Media Planner operates in concert with, and does not displace, any organization's existing operational systems. It is the newest addition to the company's BIAnalytix platform, which is already widely deployed in daily production by the media industry — including MVPDs, networks, broadcasters, digital video publishers, telecommunications providers, and satellite operators.



Cross-Media Planner delivers effective yield optimization to maximize revenue opportunities across all content assets and delivery models. It will be showcased with live demonstrations at the 2018 NAB Show in the Decentrix booth, SU13703CM.



Further information about Decentrix and the company's technology is available at www.decentrix.com.



About Decentrix

Decentrix offers complete business analytics solutions that enhance the revenue opportunities of media, entertainment, telecommunications, and advertising companies. Decentrix enterprise solutions expose critical data within the cross-media operational systems used by these businesses and deliver insights that yield maximized inventory pricing, enhanced audience values, and optimized campaigns across all properties and platforms. Founded by technologists with decades of experience in media business systems, Decentrix provides powerful solutions — on premises, in the cloud, and as a hybrid platform — that industry-leading companies trust daily in making critical business decisions. More information is available at www.decentrix.com.



Photo Caption: A screenshot of the Decentrix Mediabase Cross-Media Planner



