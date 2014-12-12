This December, Myx TV Gives the Gift of K-Pop

(Los Angeles – December 9, 2014) Myx TV is the first American cable network to air the No. 1 music program in Korea, “Inkigayo” and the music documentary “K-Pop Incubation.”

“Inkigayo” will air two preview episodes on Thursday, Dec. 18 and Tuesday, Dec. 23 before the series premiere on Wednesday, Jan.14, all at 8/7c and “K-Pop Incubation” premieres Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 8/7c.

Korea’s top-rated music program, “Inkigayo,” features today’s biggest K-Pop performers and prominent up-and-coming artists. This live countdown show is a platform where musicians sing their biggest hits and upcoming releases. Artists selected for the countdown are derived from the Inkigayo Chart, which takes into account digital sales, YouTube and Twitter mentions and votes via a mobile app. The top 50 songs are then featured on the program. This weekly show will air episodes weekly of the current season airing in Korea throughout 2015.

“K-Pop Incubation” is a behind-the-scenes look at how K-pop stars are made, revealing never before seen insights into the “incubation system” that Korean talent agencies put young hopefuls through in hopes of producing new superstar K-Pop acts. This documentary follows Sorn, a new singer at Cube Entertainment, one of the top-four talent agencies in Korea. Sorn is from Thailand and has been training for two years in hopes of becoming the next big star after having been discovered on a TV talent search program. The documentary also examines the popular K-Pop groups U-KISS and AOA, showing how much time and effort the Korean music industry put into making them superstars.

Both “Inkigayo” and “K-Pop Incubation” will be available on Myx TV, which is available in over 15 million households on cable and satellite providers such as Comcast, Time Warner, Cox and DIRECTV; Myx TV is distributed by International Media Distribution, which is owned by NBCUniversal.