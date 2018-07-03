Decades TV Network Offers Special 4th of July Marathon of The Twilight Zone

Chicago, IL (July 2, 2018) – The DECADES TV Network salutes the land of the unusual and home of the fantastical with Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration, an all-day July 4th dimension event, bringing fans of the landmark American anthology TV series The Twilight Zone together this 4th of July Holiday.

Viewers can enjoy 46 iconic episodes back-to-back from the original The Twilight Zone series starting at 7:00am Wednesday, July 4th through 6:30am Thursday, July 5th ET. Many beloved episodes will be featured in this marathon event including: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet, The Eye of the Beholder, The Invaders, It’s a Good Life, and The Monsters are Due on Maple Street.

“The Twilight Zone is a true American TV institution. The 156-episodes produced remain among the most popular shows ever created,” said Neal Sabin, Vice Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. “We wanted to celebrate this most American of series on the 4th of July after so many Twilight Zone fans reached out to us and requested we program a special DECADES binge event. We are pleased to help them cross over into the July 4th dimension with Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration on The DECADES Network.”

Created by the legendary Rod Serling and originally airing from 1959-1964, The Twilight Zone featured many quest appearances by actor who would go on to film and TV stardom, and to this day remains the role model for TV anthologies. The series was among the first to introduce American TV audiences to science fiction, suspense, fantasy and psychological thrillers- all with a moral or an unexpected plot twist.

Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration on DECADES will feature guest star appearances from Ron Howard, Carol Burnett, William Shatner, Robert Redford, Dick York, Buster Keaton, Burgess Meredith, Gladys Cooper, Suzy Parker and Cloris Leachman.



The complete Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration 4th of July Holiday event schedule can be found at www.decades.com. Viewers can also find their local DECADES channel by clicking there on ‘Where to Watch’. Follow us on Twitter @decadesnetwork.

In May of 2015, the DECADES Network launched on the digital sub-channels of the CBS Television Stations and other broadcast groups. The network is currently available in 67% of the country. The DECADES weekday schedule features “Television Across the DECADES” with beloved sitcoms spanning the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s airing each day. Viewers can also enjoy the comedy, variety and talk of Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In, The Very Best of The Ed Sullivan Show and The Dick Cavett Show. Original programming includes the one-hour daily series Through the Decades, hosted by award-winning journalist Bill Kurtis, as well as specials including the DECADES Presents: 1968 series. And each weekend we present The DECADES Binge, continuous episodes of TV favorites airing back to back. To find local listings, visit www.decades.com and click “Where to Watch.”

Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a family-owned media company based in Chicago, Illinois. The company owns and operates national television networks, as well as local broadcast stations throughout the country. Weigel is the leader in the multicast television network space with "MeTV," Memorable Entertainment Television, the number-one rated and distributed multicast network, as well as the "Movies!" Network in cooperation with the Fox Television Stations, the "DECADES" Network in partnership with the CBS Television Station Group, and "H&I," Heroes & Icons. Weigel's local stations include CBS, ABC, The CW, MyNet and Telemundo network affiliates. Weigel and its affiliate companies broadcast network and independent television stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, South Bend and Rockford.