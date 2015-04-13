DCTV Launches ProTrack to Manage Operations and Optimize Broadcast Workflow

Northampton, MA, April 13, 2015 – Myers, a leading developer of broadcast management software, announced today that the Washington DC-based television station DCTV has successfully launched the company’s ProTrack Broadcast Management System to streamline its operations and optimize broadcast workflow across its three channels. DCTV is the Washington DC area’s only station devoted entirely to local programming created by and for the community.

According to Bob Thomas, Executive Vice President, DCTV, “implementing ProTrack was a key component in our station’s goal to modernize existing capabilities and position itself for scalable growth in the future. After evaluating multiple systems”, he explained, “we selected ProTrack based on the extensive functionality the system offers, advanced multi-channel scheduling capabilities, improved content tracking, and access to a more robust level of reporting.”

“By utilizing ProTrack, DCTV now has a system in place that effectively manages our valuable content throughout the entire broadcast chain, providing us with the ability to automate many functions that were once handled manually – including cross-departmental reporting. These efficiencies will help us save time and improve our bottom line,” said Thomas.

In addition to ProTrack, DCTV also implemented Myers’ ProWeb solution, which will automate and streamline the creation and execution of web schedules.

“At Myers, we understand the industry has evolved and in order to stay competitive broadcasters need to focus on reducing operational costs just as much as generating revenue,” said Crist Myers, CEO and President, Myers. “We are excited to be working with customers – like DCTV – who are enthusiastic about the future and leveraging technology as a means to improve workflows and increase profitability.”

About DCTV

DCTV is Washington, DC's only television station devoted entirely to local programming created by and for DC’s communities. We empower people to exercise their freedom of speech by providing opportunities to learn, create and share media through training courses, access to state-of-the-art media facilities and distribution on seven cable channels that also stream online.

ABOUT MYERS

Founded in 1982, Myers has been a pioneer in developing broadcast management software for the rapidly evolving media landscape. Myers’ extensive domain knowledge and systems integration expertise has served as an integral part in the development of a suite of software products and services that drive distribution workflows across multiple departments and systems. Media facilities large and small utilize and benefit from our unique, scalable broadcast management solution, helping them improve operational efficiency and profitability. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com.