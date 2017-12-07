Davis Hebert, Director and Senior High Yield Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, to Deliver Opening Keynote Address at 2018 MFM CFO Summit

Northfield, IL, December 7, 2017 - Davis Hebert, a Director and Senior High Yield Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities covering the Media, Entertainment, and Telecommunications sectors, will deliver the opening keynote address at Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM) 2018 CFO Summit, which is scheduled for March 8-9, at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Hilton.

“Numerous factors can influence how media analysts and investment bankers view the outlook for the media sector and the individual companies that comprise it,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “In today’s market, that includes perceptions concerning the prospects for additional consolidation within the media sector and the impact of the proposed tax law changes. With the help of Wells Fargo Securities’ Davis Hebert, who has been closely following the media, entertainment, and telecom sectors for more than a decade, our CFO Summit attendees will gain some very valuable insights on how these perceptions are likely to affect their companies’ debt and equity positions in the year ahead.”

Davis Hebert joined Wells Fargo Securities’ High Yield Research team in 2007. Recognition of his accomplishments include being named to the Institutional Investor All-America Fixed Income Research Team from 2014-2017. Most recently, he placed No. 1 in Broadcasting & Publishing, No. 2 in Telecom Services and Runner-Up in Cable & Satellite in the 2017 survey.

Before joining the group, Hebert spent time in leveraged finance on loan underwriting and portfolio management functions for the TMT sector; he also has commercial banking experience. Hebert received a BSBA degree in finance from Appalachian State University and an MBA degree from Virginia Tech. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA North Carolina Society.

The 2018 MFM CFO Summit is being Co-Chaired by David R. Bochenek, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for Sinclair Broadcast Group, and Ryan Hornaday, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for Emmis Communications Corporation. Now in its 12th year, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides an exclusive forum for a no-holds-barred dialogue focused on the most important issues facing CFOs and media executives who deal directly with financial management processes.

The 2018 event will feature the latest intelligence and facilitated discussions on cyber-security, economic and media consumption trends, workplace issues, digital media rights requirements, connected cars/ the IoT, and managing big data, among other pressing matters.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Eligible attendees can obtain an up to 9.5 CPE Credits over the two-day summit.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.