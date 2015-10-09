FROM HOUSEWIVES TO MOB WIVES TO SHAH LIVES

"DAVID TUTERA'S CELEBRATIONS" SEASON THREE PREMIERES FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 AT 10PM ET/PT On WE tv

Celebrity Clients include Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Kim Coles, Ian Ziering, Cynthia Bailey, Big Ang Raiola, Reza Farahan

NEW YORK - October 8, 2015 - David Tutera is back for a brand new celebrity-filled third season of David Tutera's CELEBrations, premiering Friday, October 30 at 10PM ET/PT on WE tv. Viewers will get VIP access to the most exclusive events for stars such as Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Miss America 1983), Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day, Celebrity Apprentice), Kim Coles (Living Single), Ian Ziering (Beverly Hills 90210, Sharknado), Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Big Ang Raiola (Mob Wives), and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset).

The stakes couldn't be higher this season with a guest line up that brings greater star power than ever before. With pressure building, the tensions rise, threatening to drive a rift between David and his team. Strains develop when David has to confront his stylist, Anya, who isn't meeting his expectations. And with so many new celebrity clients, David decides that it may be time to hire a new event coordinator causing Slomique to be on edge. As David balances managing client demands and his team, he must find the time to plan one event that requires his focus and personal touch; the wedding of his assistant and confidante, Montre.

In the premiere episode, David is tasked with planning the bridal shower of singer and actress Vanessa Williams. As a huge fan of her work, David is determined to exceed Vanessa's expectations. Everything seems to be going according to plan until David's team meets Vanessa's friend, Keva, who has her own ideas about what is best for the former Miss America. Will David's team be able to handle the pressure?

David Tutera's CELEBrations is produced for WE tv by Pilgrim Studios, with Craig Piligian and Melodie Calvert serving as executive producers. Lauren Gellert, EVP of Development & Original Programming and Mark Powell, VP of Original Programming & Production Services serve as the executive producers for WE tv.

