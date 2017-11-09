David R. Bochenek, SVP and CAO for Sinclair Broadcast Group, and Ryan Hornaday, EVP, CFO and Treasurer for Emmis Communications, to Co-Chair 2018 MFM CFO Summit

David R. Bochenek, Senior Vice President / Chief Accounting Officer for Sinclair Broadcast Group, and Ryan Hornaday, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for Emmis Communications Corporation, will Co-Chair the Media Financial Management Association's (MFM) 2018 CFO Summit, which is scheduled for March 8-9, at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Hilton.

Now in its 12th year, MFM's annual CFO Summit provides an exclusive forum for a no-holds-barred dialogue focused on the most important issues facing CFOs and media executives who deal directly with financial management processes. The 2018 event will feature the latest intelligence and facilitated discussions on cyber-security, economic and media consumption trends, workplace issues, digital media rights requirements, connected cars/ the IoT, and managing big data, among other pressing matters.

"The rapid pace of change continues to keep media industry CFOs on their toes," said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry's credit association. "Thanks to the guidance and leadership of MFM Board Member David Bochenek and MFM member Ryan Hornaday, who are charged with translating these challenges and opportunities into actionable business strategies for two of the industry's leading media organizations, we have developed an agenda and are recruiting the foremost experts to facilitate a collaborative discussion amongst the industry's financial leaders."

About the Co-Chairs:

An MFM Board Member since 2015, David R. Bochenek has served as Senior Vice President/Chief Accounting Officer for Sinclair Broadcast Group since December 2013. Prior to that, he served as Vice President / Chief Accounting Officer since May 2005. He served as Chief Accounting Officer from November 2002 to April 2005. Bochenek joined Sinclair in March 2000 as the Corporate Controller.

Prior to joining Sinclair, Bochenek was Vice President, Corporate Controller for Prime Retail, Inc. from 1993 until 2000. From 1990 to 1993, he served as Assistant Vice President for MNC Financial, Inc. and prior to that held various positions in the audit department of Ernst & Young, LLP. Bochenek, who received a BBA in Accounting and MS in Finance from Loyola University, Maryland, is a Certified Public Accountant.

Ryan Hornaday has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer for Emmis Communications Corporation and its subsidiaries since August 2015. Prior to joining Emmis in 1999, he spent three years in the audit practice of Arthur Andersen LLP in Indianapolis. A graduate of Ball State University, where he earned a BS degree in accounting, Hornaday is a board member and chairs the audit committee of Choices, a not-for-profit organization that provides cross system coordination services for youth and their families. He is also a member of the Finance Committee for The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, the world's largest children's museum.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Eligible attendees can obtain an up to 9.5 CPE Credits over the two-day summit.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM's website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.