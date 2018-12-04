DASDEC-II and Monroe One-Net SE Emergency Alert Device Users Gain Major Benefits From New Version 4.0 Upgrade

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — Dec. 4, 2018 — Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics, the global leaders in emergency communications solutions for video services providers, have upgraded the operating system for the acclaimed Digital Alert Systems DASDEC™-II and Monroe One-Net™ SE emergency alert devices to provide even greater security for users across the broadcast industry.

The Version 4.0 software upgrade brings a wealth of enhancements, including a complete OS upgrade and improved software-update management tools. The upgrade also includes industry-first Triggered Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) Polling, a powerful tool for presenting more complete alert information to the public, as well as support for the new Blue Alert (BLU) Emergency Alert System (EAS) code. Included in the major OS upgrade is a cybersecurity update and numerous security patches.

"Our Version 4.0 software upgrade creates a more secure and solid foundation for continued development and assures customers can receive security patches and updates even more efficiently, which in turn protects the device and the overall network," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics. "Coupled with our completely unique Triggered CAP Polling feature, Version 4.0 carries on our tradition of creating the industry's best product for EAS/CAP compliance."

Version 4.0 makes the latest security features available in the DASDEC-II and One-Net SE devices and provides a new mechanism for more rapid security updates. A new login screen, for example, is designed to prevent hackers from finding devices that might have been carelessly attached to the internet with no firewall present.

Triggered CAP Polling, one of many additional compliance mandates and operational improvements that come with the upgrade, offers better message handling when messages come in from both EAS and CAP sources. This feature ensures that for every over-the-air EAS event, the system will immediately start looking for a matching CAP message and, if one exists, use it instead of the EAS alert for better message propagation. Meanwhile, BLU alert code support is meant for states and emergency managers seeking to include this special code in their requirements. Version 4.0 also adds support for HALO™, the enterprise-level EAS management system from Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics.

"The continuing threat of hackers and the juicy prize of attacking an EAS device make cybersecurity a paramount consideration in EAS system design," Robertson added. "Version 4.0 addresses today's security issues and continues our tradition of constant product improvement and feature additions. Our broad base of customers spanning the cable, broadcast TV, radio, and IPTV industries is always seeking new additions that improve the product, enhance a feature, or open up new ways to implement EAS, and we're happy to be able to respond."

The Version 4.0 software upgrade applies only to DASDEC-II and Monroe One-Net SE devices. Older products such as the DASDEC-I and original One-Net devices cannot be upgraded, but users can take advantage of an upgrade/exchange program to get the latest hardware and copy all their existing license keys, logs, and configuration files to the new platform.

Any customer having purchased a unit or upgraded a system since the initial announcement in March will receive Version 4.0 at no charge. For others who use Version 3.0 software systems, Version 4.0 is available at a cost of $495. Users of earlier-generation software will need to upgrade devices to Version 3.0 before they can upgrade to Version 4.0 and take advantage of its new features and capabilities. Downloads will be available from a password-protected website. Registered customers will receive an email with the credentials; otherwise, they can contact the appropriate support team by email at support@digitalalertsytems.com or support@monroe-electronics.com or by phone at +1 585-765-1155.

Further information about Digital Alert Systems and its products is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com. More information about Monroe Electronics products is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

