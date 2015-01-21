Danny Rose wins DIGI Award 2015 for ‘Play Me!’ at Vivid Sydney 2014

International recognition of interactive 3D projection mapping first!

Paris, France – Play Me! an interactive 3D projection mapping spectacular created by French multimedia artists, Danny Rose for Vivid Sydney, an 18 day festival of music, light and ideas, has won the Judges Choice Award for Play Me! at the DIGI Awards 2015 in New York City.

“The DIGI Awards recognises the service providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure success for their clients, thereby furthering the digital signage industry as a whole. The Judges Choice Award winner impressed the team of experienced judges for its innovative use of technology and mass audience engagement, in a way that went beyond normal 'digital signage',” said David Keene, Executive Editor at NewBay Media's Digital Signage Magazine, and Chairman of the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards.

Play Me! at Vivid Sydney 2014

Vivid Sydney is an 18-day festival of light, music and ideas – the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, attracting a record 1.43 million attendees in 2014.

Now in its seventh year, Vivid Sydney is and owned and managed by Destination New South Wales (NSW), the State Government’s tourism and major events agency.

Destination NSW Chief Executive Officer Sandra Chipchase said: “Congratulations to the creative team at Danny Rose on winning this distinguished international award for their compelling Play Me! experience.

“Each year the world’s finest artists are invited to showcase their talents, ideas and creativity at Vivid Sydney. Play Me! delighted many of the record 1.43 million visitors to Vivid Sydney last year and it was one of the most popular exhibits of the festival. We look forward to working with Danny Rose again on future projects,” Ms Chipchase said.

Play Me! from Danny Rose incorporated visual and interactive elements through a series of massive ‘musical sculptures. Each ‘sculpture’ represents a family of musical instruments, which the audience ‘played’ in real-time just using hands and body. The audience member is able to change colour, light shape and sound in front of festival-goers.

High definition projectors provided by video experts, TDC – Technical Direction Company were used to project content onto the façade of Customs House, Sydney.

Play Me! is made possible using powerful 3D real-time software and rendering engine that manages interactivity and high-quality interactive graphics.

A Microsoft® Kinect motion capture system intercepts the body's movements. Danny Rose has custom created special software that allows for the audience to interact with Play Me! just using a combination of hand and body movements.

“We’re delighted to receive this recognition for our work in creating Play Me! at Vivid Sydney 2014” said Sergio Carrubba, director and designer of Danny Rose, the design team for this project.

Vivid Sydney will be held from 22 May to 8 June 2015. For more information visit www.vividsydney.com

More information about the awards: http://www.avnetwork.com/digital-signage/0003/2015-digi-award-winners-announced/94324 :)

Video:http://www.dannyrose.fr/Play-Me.html

Some useful links:

Twitter, Facebook & Instagram: dannyroseparis

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/danny-rose

Pintrest: http://www.pinterest.com/dannyrose0282/

Vimeo: http://vimeo.com/96812326

Web: www.dannyrose.fr