Danny Rose Scoops AEAF Award

Paris-based multimedia design collective, Danny Rose has won Silver in the Live Event VFX & Animation category at the AEAF Awards 2015 for their multimedia content created for Mechanised Colour Assemblage.

Mechanised Colour Assemblage was created in conjunction with Australian artist, Rebecca Baumann to transform the façade of the iconic Museum of Contemporary Art Australia into a series of colour and sound machines during Vivid Sydney, the world’s largest festival of Light, Music and Ideas.

During the 18-night festival, video technology and expertise was provided by TDC – Technical Direction Company.

The prestigious 19th AEAF Awards ceremony was held at Curzon Cinema, Sydney. Sean Young, Festival Director said: “We received the largest amount of entries yet and Danny Rose were selected by judges for their innovative creations that involved the audience.”

“Recognition of this achievement is testament to the success of our work,” adds Sergio Carrubba, Founder and Director at Danny Rose.

www.dannyrose.fr