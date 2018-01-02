DanceOn Debuts ‘Life of a Fitness Pop Star’ On Verizon go90

Los Angeles, CA -- January 2, 2018 -- Verizon go90 and DanceOn, the leading digital music entertainment brand for Millennial and Generation Z women, are releasing the ‘Life of a Fitness Pop Star’ trailer today ahead of the series premiere on January 9, 2018. The series will be available to stream only on go90. Check out the trailer here: https://youtu.be/GvM_2jXfqKU.



“The Fitness Marshall,” AKA Caleb Marshall, embodies the Gen Z dream. He turned his passion for dance-based fitness into a massive YouTube and Facebook presence, filming hilarious, engaging dance videos from his home in Indiana. The hobby quickly turned into a sensation with over a million YouTube and Facebook fans and a nationwide tour.



“I’m blown away by my fans continued love and support,” said Marshall. “It’s all happening so quickly, and I’m excited for them to get a taste of the real Caleb and our wild ride together.”



Like a modern-day Richard Simmons, The Fitness Marshall provides escapism and inspiration for all of his followers. He takes the hottest songs and choreographs a heart-pumping cardio dance routine along with his “Backup Booties,” producing videos across digital platforms. Now DanceOn is taking fans behind the scenes of this rising star, documenting his transition from Indiana to Hollywood in a docu follow reality series.



“We are honored to work with The Fitness Marshall during his ascension into becoming a mainstream pop star,” said Amanda Taylor, founder and CEO at DanceOn. “We love Caleb-- he’s a joy to work with, he’s an amazing person and dancer and we know viewers will be obsessed with The Fitness Marshall.”



Caleb connects with his millions of fans across Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube and in real life. Capitalizing on his digital stardom, Caleb continues to tour around the United States. His “Cardio Concerts” have sold out everywhere from Los Angeles to Sydney, and sparked appearances on TV stations from KTLA to ABC 7 Chicago. Fans look forward to every concert and every new video-- for example, POPSUGAR discovered the budding popstar and immediately covers every single video Caleb releases.



POPSUGAR Fitness Writer and Host Dominique Astorino adds, “We've been huge Caleb fans (and at-home Backup Booties!) for years, and the POPSUGAR audience couldn't agree more. They've been dancing and sweating with us whenever we share new content from The Fitness Marshall — it's clear they're just as enamored by his hilariously fun coaching and dance routines.”



Caleb Marshall works closely with his manager-slash-boyfriend Cameron Moody and DanceOn, the digital music entertainment brand for millennials and Generation Z co-founded by Madonna, Amanda Taylor, Guy Oseary and Allen Debevoise. CEO Amanda Taylor knows how to make dance moves go viral and has fostered relationships throughout the entertainment and music industry with everyone from record labels to choreographers. DanceOn works closely with Verizon go90 on premium series for the coveted Gen Z and Millennial audience-- other DanceOn go90 shows include Chachi’s World, Boy Squad, Dance-Off Juniors, Raising Heaven, Every Single Step and Dance Showdown.



The series premiere will ‘kick off’ go90’s 2018 production slate and will join a captivating array of Award-winning programming which includes 1400 hours of original series’ and 25,000 hours of live sports and tv. “We are big fans of Caleb’s at go90 and our audiences will love his fun and innovative approach to fitness. With his high-energy and dynamic positivity, it’s hard not to dance along with The Fitness Marshall as we follow his journey to the top,” says Ivana Kirkbride, go90’s Chief Content Officer.



Internal research has proven that audiences ages 18-34 prefer premium, midform (11-22 minutes) serialized content. With attention spans at an all-time premium, the Fitness Marshall’s moves are captivating viewers and sparking positive movement. ‘Life of a Fitness Pop Star’ will debut all episodes on January 9th, 2018, in a “binge” format that’s increasingly popular with streaming audiences.





