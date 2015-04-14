Dalet Transforms Transcode Workflow Orchestration

Las Vegas, NV – April 13, 2015 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, will be previewing a new approach to media workflow orchestration at NAB 2015 (booth SL4525). Available later this year, the Dalet Workflow Engine combined with Dalet AmberFin transcoding platform greatly improves the orchestration of media workflows by leveraging a highly intuitive Business Process Model & Notation (BPMN) 2.0-compliant workflow designer. As a result, users are able to quickly and easily create complex workflow chains with little or no prior experience. Deployed workflows can be monitored at any level of detail with graphical and textual reporting of workflow instances.

“While combining workflow orchestration with a transcode platform is not a new concept, and in fact, Dalet AmberFin already does this to an effect, the new workflow approach from Dalet takes it a few steps further by distancing users from the complexities of transcode to make the process of media workflows familiar to anyone with an IT background, meeting our industry’s growing demand for more approachable workflow tools,” comments Ben Davenport, director of marketing, Dalet. “By turning to the BPMN 2.0 standard, which is widely understood and used across any number of industries, we are able to bring a multitude of benefits to media processes, making them more understandable, shareable, future-proof and deployable, while BPMN skills learned in other markets are immediately transferable.”

BPMN provides a framework for designing and deploying workflows, enabling users to dynamically monitor workflow occurrences in detail, with activities being highlighted as media moves through the chain. This means that operators do not need to know or worry about a specific task; when the Dalet AmberFin transcode platform receives a work order, it starts a process that describes the “recipe” – the ingredients and actions required to make the technical outputs. Users need only be concerned about the trigger and the result.

In the workflow designer, users are presented with a clear and simple “palette” of events, activities, gateways and paths that use terms and graphics that are comfortably familiar to users with IT or media backgrounds. This common graphical language improves the communication and documentation of both the job requirements and the execution details.

Context-sensitive options and settings intuitively guide users through the process of joining workflow elements, with logical defaults and settings that make adding tasks such as “email supervisor” incredibly fast. Workflow “success” paths are complemented by advanced exception handling, ensuring the highest degrees of automation while retaining the freedom to insert human judgment processes.

All this is combined with the latest Dalet AmberFin developments in standards and frame rate conversion as well as international versioning and UHD capabilities, while leveraging all existing integrations with automated QC vendors and other tools.

Dalet AmberFin and Workflow Engine Named IABM Game Changer Awards Finalist 2015

The new combination of Dalet AmberFin and Workflow Engine is already gaining recognition at this year’s NAB Show, being honored as a finalist for the IABM Game Changer Awards 2015, shortlisted in the System Automation and Control category.

“It’s very exciting to receive accolades from IABM before even announcing the Dalet AmberFin combined with the Workflow Engine, being recognized as one of the leading products to be shown at NAB 2015,” states Bruce Devlin, chief media scientist, Dalet. “By clearly addressing industry trends, this solution is highly sustainable and likely to change the game for those of us in the business of transcode and workflow orchestration.”

The category winners of Game Changer Awards will be announced at the IABM reception at NAB Show on Tuesday, April 14 from 5:30 PM in the IABM Member Lounge (N115) at the LVCC. All shortlisted companies will be filmed by IABM TV during the Awards Reception, and coverage will be featured on the IABM website the following day.

Dalet Press Briefings at NAB2015

Dalet experts will be presenting the latest tools and technologies on Monday (10:30 AM) and Wednesday (9:30 AM) mornings from the show floor. NAB press and attendees are invited to stop by and learn more while engaging with Dalet on these topics and other industry trends.

For more information and to schedule a private press briefing at NAB, members of the media are invited to contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet’s productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 15 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

####