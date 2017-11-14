Dalet Powers New CNNMoney Switzerland Channel

Paris, France – November 14, 2017 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, announced today that CNNMoney Switzerland has selected the Dalet Unified News Operations solution to drive end-to-end content production and distribution at its forthcoming business news channel. Dalet’s proven ability to bring premium channels to air and to do so within tight deadlines was a key criterion for the CNNMoney Switzerland decision. The entire content production and distribution of the new Zurich-based facility will use the full feature set of Dalet news solutions, powered by the robust Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) and Orchestration platform at the core.

“CEOs and CMOs of the leading Swiss multinational companies and the 50 world-leading NGOs and sports organizations are looking for a way to engage in an English-speaking national platform. CNNMoney Switzerland will be their partner at home and abroad,” explains Christophe Rasch, CEO of CNNMoney Switzerland.

“In looking to deliver this channel with CNN, we sought and found a company in Dalet with experience in designing and deploying news workflows for premium broadcast clients. It was important that we launch with the most sophisticated production and distribution tools available and on a platform that offers a secure, mature and fluid method of working,” says Jean-Yves Carabot, CTO of CNN Money Switzerland

CNNMoney Switzerland, to be launched in the fall of 2017, will be the first nationwide TV channel dedicated to business news for and about Switzerland. The English language channel will cover Swiss business news and companies, featuring original content produced from CNNMoney Switzerland’s new state-of-the-art studios and news operations. Domestic content will be supplemented by international business news relevant to Switzerland supplied by CNNMoney’s multiplatform editorial teams. The channel will be distributed across a range of Switzerland’s cable, TVoIP and free-to-air operators, accompanied by a CNNMoney Switzerland website and social network footprints featuring the latest Swiss and international content.

“The Switzerland team has been working closely with CNN in London, Atlanta, and New York, exchanging visits and sharing best practices in show production, presenting, writing, shooting, graphic; all aimed at delivering a truly unique experience to Switzerland,” says Christophe Rasch, CEO of CNNMoney Switzerland.

The installation will be spearheaded by Dalet Professional Services and European Systems Integrator Videlio. “Our Dalet Professional Services team, who will work in conjunction with Dalet business partner Videlio, will have the premium channel up and running within a two-month time frame,” explains Johann Zemmour, Director of Sales, EMEA & APAC at Dalet. “We are able to meet this tight deadline because the Dalet Unified News Operations solution is a set of tested and proven workflows. Our team is well-versed with cutting-edge news operations and these types of deployments.” The Dalet solution offers a more fluid approach for customizing and revising workflows, efficient field collaboration tools to work remotely, and a framework to handle emerging consumption habits and demands of social media. Zemmour adds, “The rapid deployment and the flexibility of the workflows is a testament to the agile and extensible nature of the Dalet Galaxy platform. Customers can build highly collaborative and highly efficient workflows that evolve over time with the changing needs and business models.”

The Dalet Unified News Operations solution at CNNMoney Switzerland features the Dalet AmberFin media processing platform for high-quality transcoding, two Dalet Brio video servers for high-density ingest of incoming material and feeds, as well as playout of live and recorded news shows. Graphics are designed, managed and played out in Dalet Cube, the high-quality broadcast 3D graphics platform. Dalet WebSpace and Dalet On-the-Go extend the solution’s capability into the field for remote and collaborative news workflows, allowing authorized users at CNNMoney Switzerland to prepare and submit stories via a web-based client beyond the borders of the newsroom facility. Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC users are directly connected to the production workflow thanks to Dalet Xtend. The channel will also leverage Dalet comprehensive social media framework to distribute content to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the ability to push content in a blink of an eye to the CNN website. Finally, Dalet is providing an active backup of playout to secure continuity of service for the channel.

For more information about Dalet Unified News Operations, please visit http://www.dalet.com/unified-news-operations.

ABOUT CNNMONEY SWITZERLAND

Announced in January 2017, CNNMoney Switzerland is an integral part of the international development strategy of the CNNMoney brand. With one studio in Zurich and another planned for French-speaking Switzerland, CNNMoney Switzerland is a cross-platform news source focusing on finance, economy, culture and lifestyle “made in Switzerland”. Catering to a niche market that has previously been underserved, CNNMoney Switzerland links national and international issues and newsmakers. The channel will act as a bridge between leaders around the world and Switzerland.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

