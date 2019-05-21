Dalet Expands Partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to Enhance the Fan Experience

New York, NY – May 21, 2019 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for media organizations and content professionals, today announced that Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) has expanded its Dalet installation to improve overall fan engagement and experience as well as tap into new markets that ultimately increase revenue. The state-of-the-art Dalet solution features advanced sports production and distribution for MLSE’s four professional sports teams: Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto FC (MLS) and Toronto Argonauts (CFL).

“Professional sports have always been a ‘now’ focused-type of entertainment and the digital era has brought in a whole new world when it comes to fan engagement,” comments Shannon Hosford, Chief Marketing Officer at MLSE. “Our number one goal is to provide a unique media experience and deepen fan engagement before, during and after the game. Dalet allows us to focus on telling the timely stories that matter to fans right now - whether it’s creating snackable content from interviews, a look into the lives of players, or deconstructing a spectacular play moments after it happens. It also gives us the ability to reuse that content for a related story in the future; connecting the history of the organization to that ‘now’ moment, which deepens the passion our fans have for their favorite team.”

MLSE captures an enormous amount of content from games, practices, media scrums and interviews, and carefully curates that content for delivery to an omnichannel experience their fans have come to expect. Leveraging Dalet Galaxy, MLSE effectively wrangles content with a detailed metadata scheme that makes it accessible and useable in the moment and in the future.

By unifying content ingest, production and distribution into a cohesive ecosystem, Dalet Galaxy enables operations to have greater agility to share content across divisions, bureaus and remote locations, driving the interconnected storytelling they require across the brand.

“Content is becoming increasingly more strategic for sports networks, leagues, teams, venues, and brands to better engage and retain their fans, whether it’s direct or through a network of providers,” states Frederic Roux, Vice President of Sales, Dalet. “To be competitive, you need a supply chain such as Dalet Galaxy that can manage the rich content inventory as it grows, effectively utilize it, and quickly tap into new opportunities when they arise. With its agile orchestration and publishing workflow, Dalet Galaxy manages content lifecycle with the built-in flexibility required to make those critical ‘in the moment’ adjustments that keep fans dialed in at all stages of the game experience.”

About the Dalet Workflow at MLSE

Serving as the core media infrastructure for Scotiabank Arena, the Dalet Galaxy platform facilitates all team content logging, transcoding, fast assembly and multiplatform distribution at the venue. The expansion builds on the successful Dalet archive project implemented in 2012 and connects the entire production and distribution workflow, including the group's post-production activities via Dalet Xtend for Adobe® Premiere Pro® CC.

For more information on the Dalet Galaxy workflow at MLSE, please watch the video case study.

About MLSE

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), one of the world’s premier sports and entertainment companies, owns the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto FC (MLS), Toronto Argonauts (CFL), Toronto Marlies (AHL), Raptors 905 (NBA G League), TFC II (USL) and Raptors Uprising Gaming Club (NBA 2K League). MLSE also owns MLSE Foundation and MLSE LaunchPad, its charitable arms, and MLSE Live, its live entertainment brand. It owns and operates Scotiabank Arena, Maple Leaf Square, two digital channels – Leafs Nation Network and NBA TV Canada and has a partnership with Live Nation - the biggest concert promoter in the world. MLSE has also invested in and operates five of Toronto’s sports facilities - BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Mastercard Centre for Hockey Excellence, OVO Athletic Centre and BMO Training Grounds at Downsview Park.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600