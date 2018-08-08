Dalet Orchestrates Media Intelligence and Reveals Next-Gen Studio Automation at IBC2018

Paris, France – August 8, 2018 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for media organizations and content professionals, today announced that it will showcase the latest version of its flagship Dalet Galaxy five platform for Media Asset Management (MAM) and Workflow Orchestration, along with two major product introductions: the Dalet Media Cortex AI services and the Dalet OnePlay new-generation studio automation solution, at the upcoming IBC2018 exhibition held in Amsterdam from September 14–18, 2018 (stand 8.B77).

“Today’s media businesses need to become more data-driven and build new paths to go direct to their consumers,” comments Arnaud Elnecave, vice president of marketing, Dalet. “This starts with a strategic investment in an open, agile technology platform with core workflow orchestration capabilities that enables a cohesive, agile digital media supply chain and puts content personalization at the forefront of the workflow design.” Elnecave elaborates, “The new products we announce at IBC2018 tackle strategic areas of your operations, bringing the entire value proposition of Dalet Galaxy five yet a level higher for your business.

Dalet Media Cortex introduces tailored, managed cognitive services that will maximize the usability and effectiveness of your content at every step of its life cycle.

Dalet One Play will augment shows by further optimizing the operational efficiency of your productions while enabling a much richer and personalized multiplatform experience for audiences.”



A nominee alongside Euronews for the coveted IBC2018 Innovation Awards content creation category, Dalet will showcase the new version of the market-leading Dalet Galaxy five MAM and Workflow Orchestration platform, introducing the following major enhancements:

Dalet Media Cortex - Orchestrated AI Services for Media Workflows

Unveiled at IBC2018, the new Dalet Media Cortex SaaS enables Dalet Galaxy five customers to connect and consume AI services on demand in a pay-as-you-go model. For media organizations to get full business value from their AI investment and operate at scale, they need the right method and the appropriate platform. Dalet Media Cortex makes it simple and effective. It connects and orchestrates smart combinations of cognitive services while managing all the complexity of data alignment. The AI-generated data is displayed at various levels of the Dalet Galaxy five application, in a set of new intuitive UIs, to provide contextual, actionable insights and recommendations to the users.

Dalet OnePlay - Modern Automated Studio Production

Dalet will also unveil Dalet OnePlay at IBC2018, a new-generation studio automation solution designed to modernize live production with synchronized multiplatform distribution. An extension of the Dalet Galaxy five platform, Dalet OnePlay fully leverages the MAM, NRCS and workflow orchestration capabilities to open up new forms of collaboration inside productions, automating more complex events, and eventually helping create new forms of audience engagement and revenue opportunities while optimizing costs. Dalet OnePlay benefits any sho production, making it an ideal solution for newscasts, sports magazines, live and live-to-tape studio shows. Dalet OnePlay’s modern and efficient UI and UX combined with the agile Dalet Galaxy five News Production and Workflow Orchestration platform enables custom live production workflows with more advanced collaboration and unrivaled operational flexibility, way beyond traditional automated production control solutions.

Cloud, Remote Editing and IMF Workflows

In addition to the new AI and studio automation product introductions, Dalet Galaxy five features several important enhancements that will be showcased at IBC. For hybrid on-premises and cloud deployments, the platform offers auto-scaling capabilities to balance infrastructure load and optimize costs. This new feature allows selected media processes to scale up and down automatically, according to a combination of process predictions, business rules and real-time demand.

Dalet will also showcase new remote editing capabilities that leverage the AWS infrastructure as a service resource. Dalet OneCut editors - such as journalists working in the field - can connect to the central bureau or facility to search and browse content, seamlessly mix it on their timeline with locally stored content (even in offline mode), and offload the rendering to the central site. Elnecave adds, “The real advantage of leveraging AWS for remote editing is in the user experience. For editors connecting from the field or from another facility, the combination of S3 storage and Cloudfront gives a much more efficient workflow and a more fluid editing UX.”

A pioneer of component-based workflows, including IMF workflows industrialization, Dalet Galaxy five creates real business opportunities for global distribution. Key Dalet Galaxy five MAM and Orchestration functionality stores rich technical metadata, with workflow design tools, to automate IMF processes such as complex CPLs creation/rendering and supplemental IMF Packages management. Shown at IBC are new Dalet WebSpace tools for preview, review and approval of all objects of an IMF package, including the CPL, with a glance at the Video Timeline available on any web client, eliminating the need for mastering tools.



IBC2018 attendees can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn more about Dalet Galaxy five, Dalet Media Cortex and Dalet OnePlay feature highlights.

Dalet Press Briefings at IBC Show 2018

To schedule a press briefing with Dalet, please contact Nick Govoni at nick@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (978) 866-7354

####