Dalet Galaxy Thrives in an Ever-Changing Multiplatform World

Paris, France – September 3, 2015 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, continues the evolution of its Dalet Galaxy media asset management platform, showcasing new technology and workflow advancements that give content owners greater control and visibility over the enterprise production and distribution ecosystem. The new capabilities, which include work order tracking, media packaging, native subtitling support, tighter social media integration and enhanced collaboration tools, can be seen at IBC2015 on Dalet stand 8.B77.

Following (Work) Orders

A quantum leap in workflow efficiency, Dalet is demonstrating its new “Work Order” feature for the first time. Providing unprecedented visibility, the new capability lets users review the status of complex ongoing work orders within the Dalet MAM. “A work order contains the DNA of a project and, until now, was typically isolated within a third-party system,” explains Ben Davenport, director of marketing at Dalet. “By bringing the work order into Dalet Galaxy MAM, we can now see the progress of any given project. For example, a complex work order, such as creating an entire episodic series and versioning it for international distribution, adding subtitles and dubbing…could take several months to complete. As a supervisor, I may want to get an update on the progress of the project midway through.Because the Dalet Workflow Engine is configured to execute the production and distribution deliverables associated with the work order, it updates the original work order with a time-stamped status for each step, giving the supervisor immediate access to real-time reporting data that serves both technical and business needs.”

In addition, the Dalet Galaxy MAM will be able to store the history of work orders, allowing users to easily search and summarize historical reports.

Perfect Packaging

The new Dalet Media Packages feature further simplifies the ability to manage complex assets across the enterprise. At a glance, Dalet users can see all of the elements associated with a complex asset, including the relationships between assets, visually mapped out.

Davenport comments, “The Dalet Media Package feature shows you in a very clean and elegant way what media and non-media elements belong within the complex asset. For example, if it is an entire season, the Dalet Media Package feature will visually map out all of the episodes, promos, teasers, dubbed versions, packaging, etc. that are associated with the season. If it’s a VOD Cable Labs package, the Dalet Media Package feature will visually map out the VOD content package, including the associated trailers, posters, trick file, etc. It’s a powerful tool for quickly analyzing and qualifying that you have all of the necessary elements to complete your project and package it the way the client is expecting it.”

Wrangling Subtitles

Dalet comes to IBC2015 with a standards-based strategy that manages complex captioning workflows across all three of its platforms – Dalet Galaxy, Dalet Brio and Dalet AmberFin. With the ability to read and write standards-constrained TTML, caption and subtitle data are now searchable and editable inside the Dalet Galaxy MAM. Dalet AmberFin tools extract and insert subtitle and caption data to and from standard subtitle and caption transport including TTML, making the data available in Galaxy, while Dalet Brio is able to capture caption- and subtitle-containing ancillary data packets to disk and play them back completing the end-to-end caption and sub-title workflow management.

Better Social Connections and Ways to Chat

Ensuring content owners can reach their audience in the most effective way, Dalet Galaxy now publishes directly to social media outlets, such as Facebook and Twitter. A must in today’s connected world, the ability to distribute content to multiple platforms via one program gives content owners the power to magnify efforts without increasing resources, simultaneously broadcasting content on-air and via second-screen services.

Adding to the MAM’s social capabilities, the newly redesigned chat and messaging module provides Dalet Galaxy, Dalet WebSpace and the Dalet On-the-Go mobile application with a unified, modern chat interface with support for persistent chats, group chats, messaging offline users and much more.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

