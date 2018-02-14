Dalet Galaxy Federates IMF Interoperability Showcase at 2018 HPA Tech Retreat

New York, NY – February 14, 2018 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, will showcase concrete IMF production and delivery workflows at the 2018 Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) Tech Retreats Innovation Zone. The special HPA showcase organized by the worldwide IMF User Group, an HPA open forum for the community of end users and implementers of the IMF family of standards, will feature member companies including Colorfront, Marquise Technologies and Rohde Schwarz demonstrating typical IMF scenarios with Dalet Galaxy media asset management (MAM) andorchestration at the core of the interoperability showcase.



“Turning IMF from a promise to an actual production-ready implementation is a great step for the industry as a whole. The adoption of the standard will become more and more critical for content originators and distributors to optimize workflows in today’s explosive film and broadcast market. Dalet has committed to this standard and initiative from the get go. We are glad to spearhead and enable this new generation of workflows and format” comments Matthieu Fasani, product line manager for Dalet MAM SAAS solutions. “There are real substantive business benefits in adopting IMF. Simplified distribution, optimized delivery, reduced storage footprint, shorter lead time for product turnaround and reduced QC costs allow content producers to industrialize their productions and scale delivery to meet demands. Deploying IMF-proven solutions is game-changing and now is the time for broadcasters and content producers to make the leap.”



The only MAM vendor participating in the IMF user group showcase in the HPA Innovation Zone, Dalet will demonstrate with member companies an end-to- end IMF workflow includingreceiving IMF packages, referencing IMF assets in a central repository, leveraging IMF metadata, both technical and editorial, to search on all assets and data; generating proxies for preview of track files and CPLs in Dalet WebSpace; visualizing assets relationships (track files and CPLs, CPLs and OPLs), automating the creation of new versions, connecting CPLs using EIDR (Entertainment Identifier Registry) and ISAN (International Standard Audiovisual Number) ids.

HPA attendees can book a meeting with Dalet to learn more about IMF workflows via: http://www.dalet.com/events/hpa-tech- retreat-2018.

About Dalet Advancements in IMF Workflows

Dalet has been pioneering the IMF Workflow industrialization with Dalet Galaxy, a MAM and Orchestration platform that features a comprehensive and intuitive set of tools to manage IMFpackages at the production, distribution and contribution parts of a media business. Users can easily import and preview IMF packages natively into Dalet WebSpace, visualize IMF structures and components with Dalet Context Maps, build versions and supplemental packages with Dalet Track Stack and Dalet Version Editor, and eventually wrap compositions for distribution using a connector to an IMF-compliant transcode farm, such as Dalet AmberFin.

A white paper on how Dalet IMF Workflow solutions can benefit your facility is available here:

www.dalet.com/white-paper/imf.

About the IMF User Group

The Interoperable Master Format (IMF) User Group (UG) is a forum for the worldwide community of end users and implementers of the IMF family of standards.

The IMF UG brings together content owners, service providers, retailers and equipment/software vendors to enhance and promote the use of IMF globally, across domains of applications. The IMF UG discusses technical operational issues that arise in practical implementation, conducts interoperability testing, develops best practices, and seeks to broaden the awareness of IMF.

The IMF UG is organized under the umbrella of the HPA.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to- end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) & Orchestration platform that unifies the contentchain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability. Adopted by leading broadcasters, Dalet Cube is a suite of applications to create, manage and deliver graphics in a newsroom scenario.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.





The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.





Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM,France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

