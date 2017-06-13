Dalet Extends Deal with Perform Group to Deliver DAZN, Its Live and On-demand Sports Service in Japan

Paris, France – June 13, 2017 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, announced today that Perform, the leading digital sports content and media group, has selected Dalet Galaxy as the Media Asset Management and Orchestration platform for the launch and daily operations of its ground-breaking live and on-demand sports platform DAZN in Japan. DAZN, which launched in Japan in August last year, is a rapidly growing subscription-based OTT provider of multimedia sports content. Its offer in Japan is based around Perform’s 10-year rights agreement to broadcast the domestic premier J.League games live streams, highlights and magazine programs. To facilitate the production and distribution of highlights and magazine content, as well as share the high value assets with its UK site, Perform extended its existing relationship with Dalet and implemented an end-to-end production workflow powered by the Dalet Galaxy platform in its Tokyo facility. The agile Dalet Galaxy platform serves to connect and orchestrate the ecosystem of technologies used at DAZN, including Evertz Dream Catcher, Xendata, Qualstar, Adobe® Premiere Pro® CC and Avid ProTools, creating a seamless production and distribution workflow.

“Dalet has shown its worth in managing the large volumes of data generated daily for the J.League. Through its advanced features we have been able to craft ingest workflows that automatically fill out metadata forms based on the file extensions, move media to its allocated location, and enable retention policies based on the media type,” explains Robin Williams, Perform Group post engineering manager, Tokyo. “These workflows have allowed the DAZN team to maximize output efficiency while increasing the value of all content thanks to rich metadata collection within Dalet Galaxy.”

Dalet Galaxy manages content ingest from satellite sources via the Dalet Brio I/O environment, orchestrating all asset transactions for the DAZN VOD workflow. Web-based tools such as Dalet WebSpace let staff quickly assemble and deliver highlight packages and magazine show content to the DAZN platform and archives, while modules such as Dalet Xtend for Adobe® Premiere Pro® CC bring post-production into the main workflow with bidirectional metadata tracking. Dalet AmberFin takes care of all media processing with integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionality. Flexible Dalet API-based integrations with third-party systems allow Perform to design workflows tailored for its Japanese operation.

“The functionality of the Dalet Galaxy MAM and its integration with other systems and workflows meant that it was the obvious choice for the creation of highlights and promotional content for J.League post-production teams,” explains Mike Edwards, head of post engineering, Perform Group. “The expansion of the Tokyo platform and the creation of new workflows further cements Perform’s relationship with Dalet as a key partner, as Perform continues to expand and develop post-production facilities around the world.”

Deployed within three weeks, the Tokyo site is linked with Perform’s UK production hub for efficient and sophisticated content collaboration, with Aspera handling fast file transfers between bureaus.

Chris Wright, general manager, Dalet UK, Africa and Middle East comments, “By building its workflows in Dalet Galaxy, Perform automated the most time-consuming processes, allowing staff to concentrate on improving program and service quality instead of managing complicated media transactions. The automation combined with advanced applications such as Dalet WebSpace enable staff to manage content ingest, add metadata, edit clips and export them to publishing, or share them with other global branches from a laptop anywhere on the network. The friction-free workflow is necessary for Perform Group’s fast-turnaround projects.”



ABOUT DAZN

DAZN is a live and on-demand sports service that allows fans to watch their sport, their way, live or on-demand. With access to the world’s best sports, fans can watch their favorite teams, leagues and players anytime, anywhere, for an affordable monthly price. DAZN has over 8,000 live events a year and features the widest array of live sports ever offered on one TV platform. DAZN has the ability to play, pause and rewind anytime with no commercial interruptions and no long-term commitments.



DAZN is available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan on most connected devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. DAZN is a part of Perform, a leading global sports media group.

Visit http://media.dazn.com/en/ for more information.

From Left: Abraham Sinta – Media Manager – Perform Tokyo, Pierre-Eliot Roussel – Post Projects Engineer – Perform UK, Robin Williams – Post Production Engineering Manager – Perform Tokyo, Pierre-Yves Lebrun – Post Production Support Engineer – Perform Tokyo, Yusuke Matsui – Post Production Support Engineer – Perform Tokyo, Taro Helsby – Post Production Technical Assistant – Perform Tokyo