Dalet Announces Lineup of Webinars to Help Media Professionals Create, Manage and Distribute Compelling Content from Anywhere

Paris, France – April 30, 2020 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, has opened up registration for live virtual events on its new digital meeting platform, Dalet Connect. An online resource designed to serve and support the media and entertainment community, Dalet Connect is a dedicated space where media professionals can discover Dalet product offerings and engage in live events to learn how they can improve operations and strengthen their content workflows. Dalet’s upcoming webinars will cover topics like streamlining the content supply chain, AI-enabled news production workflows, and enriched graphics production. All live webinars are now open for registration.

Streamlined media processing inside your supply chain

In today’s resource-scarce and competitive landscape, efficient content supply chains are essential to business success. Learn how Dalet AmberFin enables streamlined media processing and discover its latest capabilities from Product Manager Eric Carson.

● EMEA - May 5th at 4 PM CET

● AMERICAS - May 5th at 10 AM and 2 PM ET

● APAC - May 6th at 12 PM SGT

Four AI-enabled news production workflows that will save you time, money, and nerves

In this webinar, Raoul Cospen, Dalet’s News Market Director, explores how Dalet Media Cortex AI-driven indexing, discovery, captioning and rough cut capabilities can boost content production, management and publishing. During a time where most production teams are working remotely, Dalet Media Cortex smart content recommendations will enable them to tell richer stories.

● EMEA - June 2nd at 10 AM & 7 PM CET

● AMERICAS - June 2nd at 1 PM ET

● APAC - June 2nd at 4 PM SGT

Impactful graphics that will increase your viewer engagement

With content consumption growth across digital channels and audiences craving image-rich news stories, it’s critical that broadcasters have a connected premium graphics workflow. In this webinar, Dalet and long-term partner Brainstorm join forces to show you the tools that empower content creators to drive a consistent brand message with engaging visuals.

● EMEA - June 16th at 10 AM & 7 PM CET

● AMERICAS - June 16th at 1 PM ET

● APAC - June 16th at 4 PM SGT

All webinars will be available for on-demand streaming after the event date. Register for the webinars to receive instant alerts when content becomes available and subscribe to Dalet’s newsletter to receive updates on future events.

Watch the Dalet Pulse Encore

This year, Dalet brought its Media Innovation Summit, Dalet Pulse, to the web. Watch the 30-minute online encore anytime to learn about the latest Dalet innovations and best enable new ways of working. Adapt quickly by leveraging the latest advancements in media technology to ensure business continuity while optimizing audience satisfaction. Register and watch the 2020 Dalet Pulse Online recording now.

For more information on upcoming Dalet digital events or to book online product demos and virtual meetings, please visit https://connect.dalet.com/.

