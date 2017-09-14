Dalet and Veritone Collaborate to Further Media Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – September 14, 2017 - Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, and Veritone® Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) insights and solutions, today announced a new collaboration. The new alliance will allow Dalet Galaxy customers to leverage Veritone’s industry-leading AI technology for automated metadata extraction and analysis, including speech-to-text transcription, face recognition, translation, object recognition, content moderation, logo recognition, and optical character recognition.

“Artificial Intelligence is one of our customers' top priorities. They recognize the power of AI to seamlessly and automatically process, transform and analyze data,” noted Frederic Roux, vice president of sales, Americas at Dalet. “We’re pleased to collaborate with Veritone in this effort to help media organizations capture new opportunities with smart workflow services that can easily become part of their existing installation.”

The amount of multimedia content created and consumed is growing at an exponential pace in all verticals. As broadcasters and media organizations look at the best ways to tame the tsunami, streamline workflows and maximize the value of content, AI-enriched media management and workflow solutions will become a vital part for continued relevance and sustainable growth. Potential business benefits are immense and immediately tangible: augmented production workflows with smart and timely recommendations, better content insights and discovery thanks to intelligent auto-tagging features, automation of more complex tasks in the process and, in the near future, smart resource provisioning and system scaling with self-adaptive capacity planning.

However, managing artificial intelligence at scale and fielding it in relevant use cases for media organizations require an advanced asset management and orchestration platform such as Dalet Galaxy. Leveraging on its flexible, media- and business-aware data model, as well as a fully featured integration framework, Dalet Galaxy offers a future-proof foundation to connect with Veritone's open, extensible ecosystem of AI engines and applications. By taking advantage of the Veritone Platform, Dalet Galaxy users will be able to search and exploit every frame of video and every second of audio for objects, faces, brands, text, sentiment, keywords and more. They will be able to discover unique insights, dissect and analyze content programmatically and by multivariate search, and monitor media in near real time.

“The rationale behind this collaboration is very simple: a common passion, focus and expertise in the media industry. The combination of the two complementary technologies spans across all media workflows, offering smarter services that unleash the potential of content, enhance the production experience, and reduce the complexity of content curation, ultimately enabling customers to create and deliver richer, better content to the right audience at the right time,” said Kevin Savina, director of product strategy at Dalet.

“We are thrilled to team up with Dalet, a leader in media asset and workflow management. The collaboration will empower Dalet Galaxy users with the new-found intelligence and impactful applications essential to remain competitive now and in the future,” added Ryan Steelberg, co-founder and president of Veritone.

Veritone makes AI accessible and actionable by combining more than 120 of the most advanced third-party engines across major cognitive functions with a suite of powerful applications and a proprietary orchestration layer, Conductor™, informed by machine learning. Deployable virtually anywhere, the Veritone Platform produces time-correlated, multi-dimensional metadata from audio and video data, unlocking new insights from linear files such as radio and TV broadcasts, call-center conversations and CCTV footage.

This next generation of augmented media operations is a strategic focus for Dalet. The company has deep internal expertise in these topics. Michael Elhadad, co-founder and head of technology at Dalet, is also a university professor and researcher in the fields of artificial intelligence and natural language processing.

A number of AI services have already been integrated with the Dalet Galaxy platform, such as automated collection and enrichment of advanced metadata. However, the unique AI capabilities of Veritone coupled with the Dalet Galaxy platform will provide broadcasters and media organizations with an end-to-end solution that will serve as an enabler to capture tomorrow's business opportunities and generate new benefits.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) & Orchestration platform that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability. Adopted by leading broadcasters, Dalet Cube is a suite of applications to create, manage and deliver graphics in a newsroom scenario.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. is a leading artificial intelligence company that has developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and government markets. The open platform integrates an ecosystem of best-of-breed cognitive engines and powerful applications, which can be orchestrated together to reveal valuable, multivariate insights from users’ data. To learn more about Veritone, please visit Veritone.com.

