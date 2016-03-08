Dalet AmberFin Expands Support for File Transfer Acceleration and Storage Solutions

Paris, France – March 8, 2016 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, is expanding support for high-speed file transfer and storage solutions within the latest release of its Dalet AmberFin platform. IBM® Aspera®, the most recent to partner, brings support for FASP™ transfers and faspex™ dropbox capabilities to the Dalet AmberFin orchestrated media processing environment. The new integration gives Dalet AmberFin users accelerated transfer speeds that are hundreds of times faster than standard FTPs as well as the ability to mass distribute media packages to all members of any given faspex dropbox. Accelerated file transfer solutions from Signiant and FileCatalyst are next up on the list of planned integrations with Dalet AmberFin, and will follow in short order. In addition to the Aspera integration, the latest Dalet AmberFin release includes native support for Amazon S3 compatible storage interfaces.

Matthieu Fasani, Dalet AmberFin Product Manager, comments: “Dalet AmberFin not only offers our customers tremendous flexibility in working with any of the major file transport and automated QC vendors, but they can do so withconfidence in their media. Atightly orchestrated media workflow enables the trusted, efficient delivery and distribution of their assets. This is especially important for customers currently lacking their own player or mark-up tools for quality control. The integration of these vital steps in the file creation and delivery chain makes Dalet AmberFin the most complete and fluent solution on the market.”

Ensuring compliance and quality, the accelerated transfer solutions are threaded within the Dalet Workflow Engine along with UQC (Unified Quality Control), an industry-leading QC mark representing the best combination of automated and manual content verification.

Under command of the Dalet Workflow Engine, supporting solutions from Tektronix, Interra, Venera, VidCheck, Metaglue and Nexidia provide users a single, exceptional resource to manually verify content, and to unify and monitor transfer acceleration locked into all transcode and QC operations.

About Dalet AmberFin and Dalet Workflow Engine

Combined with the Dalet Workflow Engine, the Dalet AmberFin platform provides a user-friendly yet powerful solution for orchestrating media-processing operations. Leveraging a highly intuitive Business Process Model & Notation (BPMN) 2.0-compliant workflow designer, users can quickly and easily create complex workflow chains with little or no prior experience. Workflows can be modelled in detail, including user and service tasks, sequencing, task types, parallel or exclusive paths, timeout and escalation management. The visual modelling, based on BPMN 2.0 standardized notation, helps define roles, responsibilities and processes. Precise graphical representation let staff identify and correct gaps, redundancies and inefficiencies, greatly improving agility and flexibility of existing workflows and meet new business requirements.

