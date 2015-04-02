Dalet Academy: LIVE From NAB 2015 in Las Vegas

Paris, France – April 2, 2015 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, is bringing its online educational platform Dalet Academy live to the 2015 NAB Show floor. With a packed theater schedule each day of the show, NAB attendees will have the opportunity to hear top-notch educational presentations from Dalet Academy insiders including our very own Stéphane Guez, Geoff Stedman of Quantum and other great speakers.

Fronting the Dalet NAB 2015 booth (SL4525), Dalet Academy presentations include “Bruce’s Shorts, Live” sessions, “Best of the Blogs,” FIMS Masterclasses and high-level keynotes with technology partners. NAB attendees will have the chance to sign up for exclusive workshops where peers will discuss, in depth, the topics covered in the presentations with Dalet and other industry experts.

The Dalet Academy will also feature a first-ever cloud-based newsroom of the future production. The real-world simulation will be staffed by local journalism and communication students covering NAB highlights in a proof-of-concept newsroom experiment.

The Dalet Academy live from the show floor

Bruce’s Shorts, Live

At this year’s NAB Show, the Dalet Academy is taking its popular video series, “Bruce’s Shorts,” live to the show floor. Bruce Devlin, chief media scientist at Dalet also known as Mr. MXF, will be presenting two brand new episodes on the Dalet Academy Theater: “UHD, What’s it all about?” and “BPM, SOA & Web Services, 6 things you really need to know.” These presentations will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the show at 1pm and 4pm, respectively. Following each presentation will be a collaborative workshop where attendees can informally discuss the topic at hand, sharing industry insights and personal experiences.

Register now for Bruce’s Shorts, Live plus collaborative workshop.

FIMS Masterclasses

With the upcoming version of Dalet Brio to offer support for FIMS (Framework for Interoperable Media Services), Dalet will be taking the opportunity to engage with the community and discuss what Dalet does around FIMS. Masterclasses will cover the FIMS capture service and it’s increasing importance in a hybrid SDI/IP world, as well as who benefits from FIMS and why. Led by Matthieu Fasani, product manager at Dalet, and Stephane Guez, CTO of Dalet, classes will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during the show at 2pm, with a collaborative workshop following immediately afterward.

Register now for the FIMS Masterclass and collaborative workshop.

Best of the Blogs

As a part of the exciting daily schedule in the Dalet Academy Theater, Dalet is turning one of the most popular blog posts into a live presentation, with Academy members deciding which one gets the live treatment. To narrow things down a bit, the voting will be based on the three most read blogs of the last 18 months:

Change Management – 4 things to consider when implementing a MAM: Kevin Savina discusses four simple steps to ensure your organization is on board when implementing a new media asset management system.

MXF AS02 and IMF: What's the Difference and Can They Work Together? A lot has changed in the development of IMF in that time, but the topic remains increasingly relevant. A presentation from the Dean of the Dalet Academy, Mr. MXF himself, would bring this blog bang up to do.

Pictionary, Standards and MXF Interoperability: Ben Davenport explains the work of organizations around the globe to standardize on file delivery and exchange formats. He also hints at how he got a room full of people to play Pictionary during a serious presentation – something that could perhaps be repeated on the NAB show floor!

Whether one attends NAB or not, all are welcome to vote and will have the chance to win an excellent prize just for participating. Dalet will announce the chosen blog on Sunday, April 12th. The winning blog presentation will take place at the Theater Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the show at 3pm. Register now!

Dalet Keynotes

The Dalet Academy keynotes are presented together with industry partners at 5pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Attendees are invited to stay and network over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres after each presentation. Visitors who pre-register for these sessions will have the opportunity to win great prizes, such as a Fitbit, year-long subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud 2014, or a GoPro HERO. Must be present to win.

Register now for keynote presentations with partners such as Quantum and Adobe.

The Industry’s Future Stars Pilot the Newsroom in the Cloud

At this year’s NAB, Dalet will be simulating a “newsroom in the cloud” scenario. Working with journalism and communications students from local universities, the mock production crews will be covering highlights from the NAB show floor using new cloud-based newsroom solutions from Dalet, shooting interviews with Blackmagic Design URSA production cameras.

A real-life case study exploring the cloud-based newsroom of the future, the broadcast simulation will help identify the real challenges that arise when working in the cloud, both from a technical as well as a human point of view. This proof-of-concept experiment aims to showcase a successful package ideal for small newsrooms that don’t have an NRCS; event-driven productions such as elections or sporting events; and newsroom extensions for freelancers. And keeping in line with the Dalet Academy mission, the project will serve as an educational activity for the students taking part.

For more information on the “newsroom in the cloud” project or any other Dalet Academy NAB initiatives, please contact academy@dalet.com.

Dalet Press Briefings at NAB 2015

Dalet experts will be presenting the latest tools and technologies on Monday (10:30am) and Wednesday (9:30am) mornings from the show floor. NAB press and attendees are invited to stop by and learn more while engaging with Dalet on these topics and other industry trends.

For more information and to schedule a private press briefing at NAB, members of the media are invited to contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet’s productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 15 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

####