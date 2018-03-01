Dale Carnegie’s Christine Ramirez to Discuss “Foundations for Success” at 2018 MFM CFO Summit

Christine Ramirez, Partner and Vice President of Dale Carnegie Training Southeast Florida, will lead a personal skills development session entitled “The Foundation for Success” at the Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) 2018 CFO Summit. The Summit will be held March 8-9, at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Hilton.

Scheduled for 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, the program’s opening day, Ramirez’s presentation will share insights on the six trends executives are focused on now. Incorporating Dale Carnegie’s renowned “Principles for Gaining Cooperation,” Ramirez will help attendees outline a plan to maximize their impact and influence on their organization’s success.

“Today’s CFOs are intimately involved in communicating a company strategic vision as well as helping to plan it,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “Given their customer-facing role with shareholders and other key stakeholders, our CFO Summit attendees will benefit tremendously from Christine Ramirez’s tips for effective communications and leadership.”

About the Presenter:

As Partner and Vice President of Dale Carnegie Training Southeast Florida, Christine Ramirez drives results for the Southeast Florida Market. She is a sought after speaker and coach in the areas of Sales, Leadership, Innovation, Succession Planning, and the Multi-Generational Workforce. Ramirez chaired the inaugural Global Dale Carnegie Day of Giving on October 19, 2016, was recently recognized as one of Fort Lauderdale’s Most Powerful Women, and is actively involved with the Global Dale Carnegie re-branding and Global Trainer Quality Board.

Ramirez previously served on the University of Central Florida Alumni Association Board of Directors, the Board of the United Way of Broward County Women’s Leadership Council and was an “Outstanding Women” Honoree for the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County. A University of Central Florida (UCF) graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Organization and Interpersonal Communication, Ramirez’s studies also included Leadership Studies and Nonprofit Management. She worked for the UCF department of Leadership Studies for three years developing and delivering leadership programs for college students before joining the Dale Carnegie team in 2008.

About the MFM CFO Summit:

Now in its 12th year, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides an exclusive forum for a no-holds-barred dialogue focused on the most important issues facing CFOs and media executives who deal directly with financial management processes. The 2018 event will feature the latest intelligence and facilitated discussions on cyber-security, economic and media consumption trends, workplace issues, digital media rights requirements, connected cars, the IoT, and managing big data, among other pressing matters.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Eligible attendees can obtain an up to 9.5 CPE Credits over the two-day summit.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.